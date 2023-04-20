Aggies add top LB transfer
After being battered by players entering the transfer portal over the past several months, Texas A&M is starting to pick up a few players of their own.
After adding fullback Jerry Johnson III and cornerback Josh DeBerry, the Aggies have now added former Jackson State linebacker Jurriente "J.D." Davis. Davis, one of the top linebackers in the transfer portal, picked the Aggies over Oklahoma, UCF, Kentucky and Colorado -- helmed by his former coach, Deion Sanders.
Davis transferred to Jackson State from Middle Tennessee after starting at Hutchinson Community College, where he was a JUCO All-American. He has been extremely productive at each stop, racking up 68 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries at Middle Tennessee. During his lone year with the Tigers, Davis had 58 tackles, an impressive 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and forced a fumble. He was regarded as one of the best linebackers in the SWAC.
A&M hosted Davis on an official visit last weekend for the Maroon & White Game and left him with a strong impression. Even though he was supposed to visit Colorado next, he decided instead to shut things down.
Davis gives the Aggies seven scholarship linebackers and adds a highly productive veteran to a group that is young behind seniors Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell Jr. His addition is a major boost to a position group that was in dire need of experienced talent. As an extra benefit, the Aggies will likely have him for the next two seasons.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Davis plays with sheer, unbridled aggression and has the speed to back it up. If D.J. Durkin wants his linebackers to more aggressive this season and attack the line of scrimmage, this is his kind of guy.
Davis has outstanding acceleration. When he recognizes where the ball is, he attacks the ballcarrier. He delivers serious force when he tackles, but he doesn't just go for the knockout hit; he makes sure he wraps up and gets his guy to the ground.
Davis likes to play near the line of scrimmage and his forte is the run blitz. He shoots through gaps and gets into the backfield before linemen know what to do. It won't be that easy in the SEC, to be sure, but he's still got the speed to be disruptive.
Davis has produced consistently at every level he's played at. This is a step up, but he has the speed, size and natural instincts to succeed. It wouldn't be a surprise if he competes with Chris Russell for the starting job next to Edgerrin Cooper.