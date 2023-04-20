After adding fullback Jerry Johnson III and cornerback Josh DeBerry, the Aggies have now added former Jackson State linebacker Jurriente "J.D." Davis. Davis, one of the top linebackers in the transfer portal, picked the Aggies over Oklahoma, UCF, Kentucky and Colorado -- helmed by his former coach, Deion Sanders.

Davis transferred to Jackson State from Middle Tennessee after starting at Hutchinson Community College, where he was a JUCO All-American. He has been extremely productive at each stop, racking up 68 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries at Middle Tennessee. During his lone year with the Tigers, Davis had 58 tackles, an impressive 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and forced a fumble. He was regarded as one of the best linebackers in the SWAC.

A&M hosted Davis on an official visit last weekend for the Maroon & White Game and left him with a strong impression. Even though he was supposed to visit Colorado next, he decided instead to shut things down.

Davis gives the Aggies seven scholarship linebackers and adds a highly productive veteran to a group that is young behind seniors Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell Jr. His addition is a major boost to a position group that was in dire need of experienced talent. As an extra benefit, the Aggies will likely have him for the next two seasons.