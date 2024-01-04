Ratcliffe, who had originally committed to UCLA after entering the transfer portal, flipped his commitment to A&M Thursday night. He was the third of at least four commits new coach Mike Elko racked up on the day, giving A&M 12 total in the transfer portal.

Ratcliffe, a former 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com, was on the field immediately for the Aztecs, playing every game this season, He ended the year with 49 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and an interception. He was expected to be a key part of San Diego State's secondary moving forward before he decided to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

Ratcliffe committed to UCLA 11 days later, but kept his options open. As part of a huge group of transfers visiting Aggieland between Wednesday and Sunday, Ratcliffe had a chance to re-evaluate his situation, and decided to switch his commitment to the A&M.