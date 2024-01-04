Aggies add transfer to secondary mix
Texas A&M has picked up one of the best rising sophomore defensive backs in the transfer portal, adding the commitment of former San Diego State standout Marcus Ratcliffe.
Ratcliffe, who had originally committed to UCLA after entering the transfer portal, flipped his commitment to A&M Thursday night. He was the third of at least four commits new coach Mike Elko racked up on the day, giving A&M 12 total in the transfer portal.
Ratcliffe, a former 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com, was on the field immediately for the Aztecs, playing every game this season, He ended the year with 49 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and an interception. He was expected to be a key part of San Diego State's secondary moving forward before he decided to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.
Ratcliffe committed to UCLA 11 days later, but kept his options open. As part of a huge group of transfers visiting Aggieland between Wednesday and Sunday, Ratcliffe had a chance to re-evaluate his situation, and decided to switch his commitment to the A&M.
What it means for the Aggies
It means they're absolutely stacked at safety and nickel, that's what it means. if it wasn't an elite group with Jacoby Mathews, Bryce Anderson, Trey Jones and De'Rickey Wright, it is now.
Ratcliffe has the ability to play safety, linebacker or even spin down and play linebacker in certain scenarios. He could play a role very similar to Jones, who also has the size to play in the box and be a threat against the run.
Unlike his time at SDSU, Ratcliffe won't be forced onto the field. He will likely be a rotation player, but could be another season or more away from starting again. I think he'll likely be a nickel, rotating with Anderson, as he can use his size and physical nature better there.