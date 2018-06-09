Linebacker Tarian Lee of Tallhassee (Fla.) Godby was the first to pull the trigger, finishing his trip to College Station and a successful camp performance by offering his verbal commitment to Fisher.

Lee's commitment gives A&M three linebacker commits for the 2019 recruiting cycle, along with Harrisburg (Pa.)'s Andre White and Dayton's RJ Orebo.

With Orebo, the Aggies found a long and rangy outside linebacker. White is more of a quick middle linebacker, which works well in Mike Elko's 4-2-5 set. One thing they haven't had yet in this class was a Rover, and Lee fits that bill very nicely.

If you look at his highlights, which can be seen here, it's clear pretty quickly that Lee can move. He supposedly runs a 4.7-second 40-yard-dash, but plays a whole lot faster than that. He racked up 71 tackles in 2017, and 23 of those were behind the line of scrimmage. He also added 7.5 sacks.

Lee's anticipation is excellent and he keeps his feet moving as he diagnoses plays and finds the football. Once that's done, his acceleration is well above average (the phrase "shot out of a cannon" stuck in my mind). He doesn't go for the big knockout hit, but goes for the solid tackle by wrapping up and trying to drive an opponent into the ground.

Lee weighs somewhere between 203 and 210 pounds depending on who's asking, so he needs to add another 10 pounds (at least) in order to be at about the optimal weight for one of Elko's Rover's. But he's the most natural fit for that job that I've seen so far. He's proven he can cover backs or slot receivers for a little bit, and certainly has very good straight line speed to get into the backfield. With Buddy Johnson and Ikenna Okeke at Rover right now, he's got a little bit of time to develop, but I think Lee could be a solid contributor for the 2020 season.



