The Aggies have added former Boston College offensive lineman Finn Dirstine, giving them a player with starting experience at the Power 5 level. Dirstine picked up at least 15 offers after entering the portal March 27, most of them in the MAC or Conference USA. In spite of those offers being for starting jobs, he decided to follow former BC coach Steve Addazio to A&M for his final season of eligibility.

Dirstine played in 14 games during his time at Boston College, including five starts at left guard last season. Injuries were an issue, however, and he was limited to a total of 209 snaps.

Dirstine is A&M's eighth transfer in, and the first scholarship offensive lineman. He's the second former Eagle to join the Aggies, along with cornerback Josh DeBerry.