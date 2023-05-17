Aggies add veteran offensive lineman
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has said several times over the past week that the Aggies weren't done adding players in the transfer portal. Wednesday afternoon has proven that statement correct.
The Aggies have added former Boston College offensive lineman Finn Dirstine, giving them a player with starting experience at the Power 5 level. Dirstine picked up at least 15 offers after entering the portal March 27, most of them in the MAC or Conference USA. In spite of those offers being for starting jobs, he decided to follow former BC coach Steve Addazio to A&M for his final season of eligibility.
Dirstine played in 14 games during his time at Boston College, including five starts at left guard last season. Injuries were an issue, however, and he was limited to a total of 209 snaps.
Dirstine is A&M's eighth transfer in, and the first scholarship offensive lineman. He's the second former Eagle to join the Aggies, along with cornerback Josh DeBerry.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Dirstine brings solid size at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds. Starting experience always helps, and his five starts last year would put him third on the team among guards in terms of career starts behind Layden Robinson and Aki Ogunbiyi.
With Ogunbiyi and Jordan Spasojevic-Moko already backing up Kam Dewberry at left guard, A&M may look to move him to the right side to back up Layden Robinson. That would allow vaunted true freshman T.J. Shanahan to have a full year-plus to recover from an ACL injury suffered at Austin Westlake.
Dirstine is a solid addition in terms of interior offensive line depth. He can start if need be and is already familiar with Addazio's expectations.