Fisher said during his comments Monday night that former Colorado State and Boston College running back David Bailey would be transferring to A&M and would be joining a group led by Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens.

Bailey clearly brings two assets: size and experience. The bruising back is listed at 6 feet tall and 225 pounds; the Ridgely, Md., native has also been playing college football since 2018, when he debuted with Boston College.

Bailey's best season came in 2019, when he ran for 844 yards on 148 carries (5.7 YPC) and 7 touchdowns for Boston College. He transferred to Colorado State to follow former BC coach (and current A&M offensive line coach) Steve Addazio, and scored a career-high 9 touchdowns in 2021.

2022 was far less productive, as Bailey carried the ball just 30 times for 61 yards in three games. That preserved his eligibility for this season, and he will join the Aggies as a graduate transfer.



