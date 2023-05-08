Aggies add veteran RB to roster
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher gave attendees at the annual Houston Coach's Night a little more than generalities. He gave them some breaking news.
Fisher said during his comments Monday night that former Colorado State and Boston College running back David Bailey would be transferring to A&M and would be joining a group led by Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens.
Bailey clearly brings two assets: size and experience. The bruising back is listed at 6 feet tall and 225 pounds; the Ridgely, Md., native has also been playing college football since 2018, when he debuted with Boston College.
Bailey's best season came in 2019, when he ran for 844 yards on 148 carries (5.7 YPC) and 7 touchdowns for Boston College. He transferred to Colorado State to follow former BC coach (and current A&M offensive line coach) Steve Addazio, and scored a career-high 9 touchdowns in 2021.
2022 was far less productive, as Bailey carried the ball just 30 times for 61 yards in three games. That preserved his eligibility for this season, and he will join the Aggies as a graduate transfer.
What this means for the Aggies
It means A&M now has four solid scholarship running backs for 2023, including one that has succeeded at the Power 5 level. Bailey has run for 100 yards against several ACC teams, including a career-high 181 against N.C. State in 2019.
The Aggies won't need Bailey to carry the load, but now they have someone who has the size and muscle to push his way for a couple of necessary yards in tough situations. They also have a back they know they can rely on in case one or more of their trio of Daniels, Moss and Owens goes down.
This is a very good depth pickup who could be a major asset in short-yardage situations and a lot more if need be.