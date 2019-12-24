Katy Tompkins DE Tunmise Adeleye and Washington D.C. St. John’s Prep DT Taisze Johnson both releases their top six teams Christmas Eve, and the Aggies made the cut for both.

A&M was the first team to offer Adeleye, and the rapport between the 4-star prospect and the Aggie coaching staff remains strong. As a result, it wasn’t much of a surprise that A&M is still in the mix for Adeleye along with LSU, Ohio State, Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma.

“Texas A&M is a finalist for me due to Coach (Elijah) Robinson and Coach (Terry) Price’s ability to recognize my talent first before anyone,” he told Rivals.com. “In addition, the Aggie network in Texas is second to none; if you go to Texas A&M and also play football there, there’s almost no way you won’t have a job 10 years after you’ve earned your degree and finished your career. That’s how strong the alumni and networking of Texas A&M Aggies is. My final reason for putting them in there is the fact that so many people around me my close friends are going to A&M or attending A&M’s feeder community college (Blinn) after high school. All these relationships and friendships I’ve been building for 16 years won’t be wasted and I’d be able to visit my close friends often if I stayed home and went to Texas A&M."