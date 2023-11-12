Going from Encino to the SEC via Fresno State could have left Henderson with a little rust to knock off, but nerves were not a problem for the redshirt sophomore.

"(He was) very calm," coach Jimbo Fisher said of Henderson. "I was watching him out of the corner of my eye (during warmups). You wonder how guys are pregame. In the meetings sometimes at the beginning of the week, you'll see guys in practice be okay. And the last couple practices, you will see them start to get nervous when the whole gamut of stuff is in there. He didn't."

Henderson calmly took apart SEC West foe Mississippi State Saturday night, accounting for 210 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the Aggies (6-4, 4-3 SEC) annihilated the Bulldogs (4-6, 1-6 SEC) 51-10 before103,622 at Kyle Field.

Henderson had to lead his team on a comeback immediately, as Mississippi State took advantage of A&M's woeful special teams on the opening kickoff, as Zavion Thomas returned the kick 94 yards for a touchdown. After nearly giving the ball back to the Bulldogs by mishandling a pooch kick, Henderson and the Aggies shook off the bad start and went 80 yards in six plays to tie the score. Henderson's first play from scrimmage was a 12-yard run; his pass, on a rollout, was caught by Noah Thomas for a 31-yard catch and run. Henderson would score on a 22-yard keeper to make the score 7-7.

Mississippi State was already done scoring touchdowns. A&M was just getting started.

While Henderson started off hot, Mississippi State starter Chris Parson had about as cold a start as humanly possible. He completed 1 of his first 4 passes for a total of 2 yards, and had a pair of passes picked off by cornerback Deuce Harmon and safety Jacoby Mathews. The Bulldogs defense forced an A&M punt after the first turnover, but gave up a 33-yard field goal from Randy Bond after the second.

In between the two interceptions, A&M had scored another touchdown on a 31-yard drive that started deep in Mississippi State territory after a shanked punt and a fair catch interference penalty. After a 16-yard run by Rueben Owens (9 carries, 47 yards) set the Aggies up at the 1, Amari Daniels scored to make it 14-7.

A&M had a chance to finish the Bulldogs off on their next drive, as Mississippi State decided to go for it on 4th and short from their own 34. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper led a swarm of Aggies stopping quarterback Mike Wright (5-9, 68 yards) from reaching the marker. Cooper even grabbed Wright by the legs and pulled him back from the pile, emphatically halting his forward progress.

"Actually, Durk (DJ Durkin), he tells us ... Grab them, you can't move forward with your feet off the ground," he said. "This is my chance to do it. So I went ahead and did it."

The Aggies didn't move the ball after the turnover on downs, but Bond connected from 52-yards to put A&M up 20-7. Mississippi State had their best drive of the game on their next possession, moving the ball to the A&M 16 before settling for a 35-yard field goal.

A&M pushed back quickly, as Daniels (9 carries, 59 yards) broke loose for a 42-yard gain on the first play of the next possession. After a twisting catch by Ainias Smith on 2nd and 11 moved A&M into the red zone, Henderson and Smith hooked up again on a middle screen that the receiver took 19 yards for Henderson's first career touchdown pass.

"It just made it seem like he was ready for the moment, and I felt like he was all throughout the practices," Smith said of Henderson. "Even when we was doing good on good, I can see that he was ready for the moment, you know what I'm saying, making good throw, making good reads, calling out the right calls and doing everything right."

After forcing a three and out from Mississippi State, the Aggies got the ball back at their own 40 and went to work again. A&M would pick up 37 of the 60 yards on the drive on the ground, with Henderson capping it off with an 11-yard tightrope act down the left sideline for his second rushing touchdown. That made it 34-10 with 1:20 to go in the first half, and the rout was officially on.

The Aggies got the ball after halftime, but did nothing with it. After Seth Davis picked up 46 yards to push the ball into Aggie territory, it looked like Mississippi State could score first after intermission. But on a 3rd and 16 from the A&M 42, nickel Jarred Kerr came untouched on a blitz and hit Wright as he threw, forcing the ball into the air and backwards. Defensive end Shemar Stewart picked it up and took 43 yards for a touchdown, which gave the Aggie defense (7) more points than the Mississippi State offense (3).

"We was talking about it on the sideline, how he ran 30 yards and still about to pass out out there," Cooper said.

Mississippi State moved the ball again on their next possession, with another negative result. After Wright was knocked out of the game on a hit from defensive end LT Overton on an incomplete deep pass, Parson returned to the game and promptly threw his third interception of the game to a diving Tyreek Chappell in the end zone.

The Aggies then marched 80 yards again, aided by two pass interference penalties against the Bulldogs, and hit paydirt when Henderson found Jahdae Walker for an 11-yard score to make the score 48-10.

"He's my roommate, so that was special for both of us," Henderson said.

Walker and Smith celebrated the touchdown with a coordinated dance as the Aggies were able to enjoy a rout of a foe that had given them trouble for several years.



"We got our get back," Smith said. "Felt good."