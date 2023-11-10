Taylor, who struggled to a 1-9 start from the floor, hit 7 of his last 12 shots as he started to attack the basket in the second half. Taylor hit his first 3-pointer of the game, then missed his next eight attempts. It was an ice cold night from long distance for the Aggies, who hit just 3 of 19 3-point attempts (17%). Instead, they relied on points in the paint, picking up 38, including 24 on layups.

A&M (2-0) found themselves down 7-0 right out of the gate, but an 11-2 run put them in front before five minutes were gone in the game. Ohio State would lead for much of the first half, but that lead never grew to more than 4 points as the two teams struggled offensively.

With Taylor having trouble with his shot, Coleman -- who had a single point in A&M's opening win against Texas A&M-Commerce -- and Radford took charge. The two made A&M's final eight shots of the first half, combining for 17 straight points to keep the Aggies within striking distance. After Andersson Garcia (4 points, 13 rebounds) and Taylor hit four free throws to end the half, the Aggies had clawed back to take a 34-33 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The lead switched hands repeatedly in the second half as Bruce Thornton scored 17 of his game-high 24 points to keep Ohio State (1-1) close. But Taylor began to fill up the stat sheet, hitting two straight jumpers to gave A&M a 38-35 lead, their biggest of the game to that point, with 18:09 to go. A 4-0 run put the Buckeyes back ahead, but Radford scored the next 6 points for A&M as the lefty drove to the basket for three straight layups.

Coleman hit a pair of baskets as a 1-point lead flipped back and forth until 10:38 in the game, when Taylor made a layup and was fouled for a 3-point play. The Aggies went up 51-49 and, while Ohio State would tie the game twice, they would never lead again.

Taylor, Coleman and Radford would score all of A&M's points in the second half until 4:50 left, when Garcia scored on a putback to put the Aggies up 61-56. The big three would then score 11 more in a row, before Solomon Washington made a free throw with 25 seconds left for A&M's final point of the game.