Aggies blast No. 25 Alabama, 87-71

Quenton Jackson and Tyrese Radford combined for 50 points as Texas A&M (19-11, 8-9 SEC) used a second-half explosion to pummel No. 25 Alabama (19-11, 9-8 SEC) 87-71 Wednesday night.

The Aggies trailed 40-37 at halftime, but started the second half on a 7-0 run. Jackson (28 points), who served as the primary ballhandler for most of the game, scored the first four points with a dunk and a layup, then Radford (22 points) put the Aggies up 43-40 with a layup of his own. Even though there were nearly 18 minutes left in the game, A&M would not trail again.

Following Jackson's lead, the Aggies repeatedly attacked the hoop after halftime. Forward Henry Coleman (18 points, 11 rebounds) had 10 points in the second half, all on dunks or layups. When the Crimson Tide fouled, the Aggies made them pay, hitting 14 of 15 free throw attempts.

After playing second fiddle to Jackson for much of the game, Radford sealed the win with an offensive outburst. With Alabama having cut A&M's lead to 69-61 and having picked up an offensive rebound on a missed free throw, Radford intercepted a lazy pass from Crimson Tide forward James Rojas and took it the other way for a dunk and a 10-point lead. Radford would grab a rebound on the next possession, then hit a long three on an assist from Jackson. The next possession had the same result, with Radford grabbing the defensive board, then setting up in the left corner for a 3-pointer on a pass from Radford. That made the score 77-61 and the fans at Coleman Coliseum started heading for the exits.

A&M finishes their regular season schedule with a matchup against Mississippi State (17-12, 8-8 SEC) Saturday night at Reed Arena.