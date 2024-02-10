Boots Radford had 27 points, Wade Taylor had 25 and Andersson Garcia pulled down 17 rebounds as Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 85-69 rout of Tennessee before a boisterous crowd of 12,995 at Reed Arena Saturday night.

It is the second time the Aggies have defeated a team ranked sixth this season, disposing of Kentucky 97-92 earlier in conference play.

A&M hit 11 3-point baskets, including 8 of their first 12, and led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

The Aggies (15-8, 6-4 SEC) jumped out to a quick lead as Taylor hit his first two threes and Radford hit one of his own. Taylor would hit his first five 3s, the last putting the Aggies up 30-16 with 8:45 left in the first half.

“We always talk about throwing the first punch, and I think we did that in both halves,” Taylor said.

During their hot shooting streak from long distance, Jace Carter and Manny Obaseki added 3s of their own. Dalton Knecht kept Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) within shouting distance with 10 first half points, but even a late shooting slump couldn’t stop the Aggies from going into the locker room up 14.

“I don’t think we’re great shooters, but I don’t think we’re what the numbers have been thus far,” coach Buzz Williams said.

Tennessee had only 28 points and making only 10 of 33 shots — including 3 of 13 from 3 point range — as the Aggies clamped down defensively. Tennessee went from the 4:33 in the first half to 15:28 in the second half without a field goal.

Still, Williams said the first half was out of character for his team as they drew very few fouls.

“I told the guys, we have to hurry up and get to the bonus,” he said.

Tennessee’s shooting slump allowed the Aggies to push their lead up to as much as 20. Taylor and Radford starting to drive to the hoop, as their coach requested. When Radford hit another 3 with 13:48 left, the Aggies were up 53-31 — and the Aggies, as requested, were on their way to getting into the bonus.

“I don’t think it was the 3 point shots. It was more than 1-on-1 individual play,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “You look at what Radford did, he was terrific. Him getting to the rim.”

Radford, who hit 9 of 17 shots and 7 of 9 free throws, had his third consecutive game of 20-plus points.

“They’ve been feeding me the ball when I’m hot,” he said. “My brothers helped me get on track."

Tennessee’s attempt at a run was hurt badly when Knecht (22 points) went to the bench with his fourth foul with 10:24 left. Barnes said A&M clearly wanted to attack the national player of the year candidate after halftime.

“They felt like they wanted to go at Dalton,” he said.

Taylor confirmed that was the case, and A&M worked to wear the Tennessee standout down.

“We tried to make him guard us, and that worked to our advantage,” he said.

The Vols began to press in the A&M backcourt, but it backfired once the Aggies adjusted to it. One breaking of the press led to a massive, two handed dunk by Jace Carter (8 points) in the face of Tennessee’s Tobe Awaka with 8:42 left. That put the Aggies back up 19 and sent the already loud Reed Arena crowd into a frenzy.

“I didn’t know if he was gonna try to dunk it because the dude fouled him,” Taylor said. “I know Jace can jump, but I’ve never seen it like that.”

The Volunteers pulled to with 12 points three different times in the later stages of the second half, but Garcia pulled down several key rebounds to limit the Vols to a single possession.

“You gotta give a lot of credit to Andersson Garcia too. He kept so many things going for them,” Barnes said.

Garcia — who Williams called “the (Dominican Republic) Dennis Rodman” — has pulled down a total of 33 rebounds in his last two games, said he felt like he was just down what he was supposed to do.

“I’m still chasing that (team record) 23 rebound game,” he quipped.

Williams said that, in the couple of days leading up to the game, a dominating win was the farthest thing from his mind.

“I told them that we would have to be perfect to win by 1,” he said.

They weren’t perfect, but they were pretty darned good.