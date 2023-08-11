Aggies by the numbers: #45, Edgerrin Cooper
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who will wear number 45.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
2022 stats: 61 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
Cooper was easily A&M's best linebacker last year, but the group as a whole was subpar. With defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin now taking over as the position coach for the linebackers, the group will be under even more scrutiny in 2023.
This is a huge season for Cooper, as it could make or break his NFL chances. If he has as big a season as many around the program think he is capable of having, the defense as a whole should be better and he will have a clear path to playing on Sundays.