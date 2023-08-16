Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

2022 stats: Started four games at center

As it was for the rest of the team, 2022 was a forgettable one for Foster. After missing the first couple of games due to a case of mononucleosis, Foster returned to the field and was just hitting his stride when he tore his ACL against Alabama, ending his season.

Foster was sorely missed in the eight games he was out, but he's back with the first team this summer. He's already on the Rimington Award watch list for the nation's top center, so expectations are pretty high for the former Freshman All-SEC selection. If he remains healthy and plays at his best all year, he'll get a lot closer to the Rimington than just a watch list.