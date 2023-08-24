Aggies by the numbers: #78, Dametrious Crownover
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover, who will wear #78.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds
2022 stats: Played in eight games, starting one
Last season was a tough one for Crownover, as it was for the whole team. In his first year at tackle, he was thrust into a situation that he wasn't ready for, and the results weren't good. This summer, however, it seems like the size and talent may have come together for Crownover, as coach Jimbo Fisher has been effusive in his praise of the redshirt sophomore. He's still young and should have plenty of chances to put last year's struggles behind him.
Projected role
In the two-deep at right tackle.