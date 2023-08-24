Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds

2022 stats: Played in eight games, starting one

Last season was a tough one for Crownover, as it was for the whole team. In his first year at tackle, he was thrust into a situation that he wasn't ready for, and the results weren't good. This summer, however, it seems like the size and talent may have come together for Crownover, as coach Jimbo Fisher has been effusive in his praise of the redshirt sophomore. He's still young and should have plenty of chances to put last year's struggles behind him.