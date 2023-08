Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 250 pounds

2022 stats: Played in all 12 games, mostly on special teams

Garza is frequently overlooked when the tight ends are discussed, but he's made continual steady improvement and could be in the mix for more playing time this fall. With the injury to Donovan Green, he's likely up to fourth on a depth chart where a lot of two tight end sets are used.