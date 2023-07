Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

2022 stats: redshirted

Moczulski, both appropriately and unfortunately for 2022, got hurt and never got a chance to contribute last year. We didn't see him kick in the fall and didn't see him this spring, for that matter. Randy Bond now has the kicking job on lockdown, but the Aggies didn't recruit him for nothing. When healthy, he's got a tremendous leg and can make kicks from well over 50 yards. Hopefully, we will get to see that in training camp.