Aggies by the numbers: there can be only 1
AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, starting with number 1, linebacker Buddy Johnson.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 230 pounds
2019 stats: 78 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass defensed, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
Projected 2020 role: Starting middle linebacker
Johnson had a solid, if unspectacular, first season as a starting linebacker. He was a solid tackler, but ran himself out of a number of plays. He became more consistent as the season went on, having an excellent game against Georgia. He's one of the veterans and a leader on the defense, so big things are rightfully being expected of him this season. If he breaks out, the Aggie defense could be very salty.
