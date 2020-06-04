Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 230 pounds

2019 stats: 78 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass defensed, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD

Projected 2020 role: Starting middle linebacker

Johnson had a solid, if unspectacular, first season as a starting linebacker. He was a solid tackler, but ran himself out of a number of plays. He became more consistent as the season went on, having an excellent game against Georgia. He's one of the veterans and a leader on the defense, so big things are rightfully being expected of him this season. If he breaks out, the Aggie defense could be very salty.



