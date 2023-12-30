The Aggies (9-4) jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game to put the Panthers (5-8) on their heels, but didn't exactly shoot the lights out. The Aggies were a miserable 1 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half, but thankfully for A&M, Coleman frequently grabbed the rebound and quickly dunked the putback. The junior forward had all 20 of his points by halftime, adding 7 rebounds -- 6 offensive.

The Aggie defense made up for much of the poor shooting, as it took Prairie View nearly 12 minutes to get into double figures. By that point, it was 27-10 and Coleman had 14 points on his own.

While Coleman converted 9 of his first 11 attempts, the rest of the team would make just 4 of their 19 tries. A&M's struggles were exemplified by guard Manny Obaseki, who not only misssed his only field goal attempt of the half, but all 6 of his free throw attempts.

But as bas as A&M's first half was, Prairie View's was infinitely worse. They made 5 of 20 shots from the field, turned the ball over 10 times and put the Aggies on the line 20 times (where they made just 7 free throws).

An ugly first half had the Aggies up 34-21 at halftime, but the home team heated up a little bit after halftime.

A&M started the second stanza with a 7-2 run, which included a 3 by Hayden Hefner (7 points) and a layup by Jace Carter (7 points). After the Panthers cut the lead back to 15, the Aggies went on a 9-0 run that included 5 points from point guard Wade Taylor (14 points).

A&M would continue to struggle from 3 in the second half, making only 2 of their 10 attempts. But they would see much more success in the paint, as guard Boots Radford, making his first appearance in nearly a month, scored 11 points and added 7 rebounds. Coleman would not score in the second half, but would add another 5 rebounds before spending much of the half watching.

While Radford and Taylor put up the big numbers in the second half, Garcia continued to plug away. He would pull down 11 rebounds, then scored 6 late points to reach the double-double mark in his second career start. His final basket, on an ally-oop pass from from Radford, gave him 12 points and put A&M up 77-54.

The biggest negative of the game came in the second half, when forward Solomon Washington (3 points) butted heads with a Prairie View player in an inadvertent collision and was knocked to the floor. After staying down for several minutes, Washington was helped to the locker room and did not return.