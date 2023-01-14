



The Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC) were led by point guard Wade Taylor IV’s 20 points on 8-10 shooting, while forward Julius Marble added 14. A total of 12 Aggies scored at least 1 point and the team never trailed in the game.

The Aggies hadn't won against South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 SEC) in five years, but took command of this game immediately. A&M jumped out out to a 12-2 lead and establishing absolute control of the glass. Nine of A&M’s first 12 points came from big men Marble and Henry Coleman (12 points, 10 rebounds), while the Aggies grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds.

A&M had four 9-0 runs in the first half, with the first two helping the Aggies push their lead to 30-7 with 8:39 to go in the stanza on a 3-pointer by guard Dexter Dennis (13 points). After a single jumper and a free throw by the Gamecocks, the Aggies went on another 9-0 sprint, with forward Hayden Hefner hitting a pair of 3s and Dennis making a layup.

A&M dominated the half in all areas, holding the Gamecocks to 30% shooting and snatching 10 offensive rebounds to South Carolina’s 1. South Carolina didn’t reach double-digits on the scoreboard until 7:31 remained in the half.

On the other hand, the Aggies hit nearly 51% from the floor, including 46.2% from 3-point range. By halftime, the score was a lopsided 50-18, with the Aggies holding the Gamecocks to a season low in first half scoring.

The Aggies didn’t let up after halftime, hitting their first 8 shots from the field and having another 9-0 run to push the lead up to 69-26 after another easy layup for Coleman with 14:14 to go in the game. In their opening outburst to the second half, Taylor scored 12 of A&M’s first 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

After 1 Gamecocks free throw, guard Andre Gordon swished a 3 to give A&M a 72-27 lead. The Aggies led by as many as 46 points late in the second half, and Coleman picked up his second consecutive double-double in just 25 minutes of playing time.

With the Aggies consistently holding a lead of 40 points or more through much of the second half, coach Buzz Williams got his reserves on the court for the last 10 minutes of the game. The scoring didn’t stop, however, as guard Khalen Robinson went off for 10 points in his first 6 minutes of playing time.

A&M’s domination in their sixth straight win was complete. They outscored the Gamecocks 38-16 in the paint and out-rebounded then 48-16. Offensive rebounds were equally one-sided as the Aggies pulled down 20 to South Carolina’s 5. Predictably, A&M also dominated in second-chance points 27-7.

For the game, the Aggies shot 55% from the field, including 45% from 3-point range. South Carolina was held to just 38% shooting, including just 29% from 3.