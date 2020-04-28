News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 14:14:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Aggies enter 2020 with plenty of guard depth

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

We may not have had spring football, but that doesn't mean previews will stop. AggieYell.com continues its look at the 2020 team with a breakdown of the offensive guards.

The imposing Kenyon Green returns for his second season.
Returning players

Senior Jared Hocker

Sophomore Kenyon Green

Senior Riley Anderson

Redshirt sophomore Tank Jenkins

Redshirt sophomore Bart Clement

Redshirt freshman Layden Robinson

Players lost

None.

New arrivals

Mr. Intrigue

Green. Can he become a dominant guard after a solid freshman season? Will this be his last season at guard before he becomes a tackle again? Will he be the anchor the offensive line is built around in 2021 and beyond?

The spotlight's on...

Hocker. He fought off a challenge from Jenkins (who then got hurt) in 2019, but was one of several players who didn't live up to expectations on the line. With Jenkins back and the likes of Ogunbiyi ready to compete, he'll need to step up his game. If he does, the line will benefit greatly from not only improved performance, but his experience.

Unit breakdown

Texas A&amp;M 2020 offensive guards (* indicates redshirt)
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Anderson*

Jenkins*

Robinson*

Hocker

Clement*

Ogunbiyi

Green

Chibuzo

Bankhead

Jefferson

