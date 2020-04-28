Aggies enter 2020 with plenty of guard depth
We may not have had spring football, but that doesn't mean previews will stop. AggieYell.com continues its look at the 2020 team with a breakdown of the offensive guards.
Returning players
Senior Jared Hocker
Sophomore Kenyon Green
Senior Riley Anderson
Redshirt sophomore Tank Jenkins
Redshirt sophomore Bart Clement
Redshirt freshman Layden Robinson
Players lost
None.
New arrivals
Mr. Intrigue
Green. Can he become a dominant guard after a solid freshman season? Will this be his last season at guard before he becomes a tackle again? Will he be the anchor the offensive line is built around in 2021 and beyond?
The spotlight's on...
Hocker. He fought off a challenge from Jenkins (who then got hurt) in 2019, but was one of several players who didn't live up to expectations on the line. With Jenkins back and the likes of Ogunbiyi ready to compete, he'll need to step up his game. If he does, the line will benefit greatly from not only improved performance, but his experience.
Unit breakdown
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|
Anderson*
|
Jenkins*
|
Robinson*
|
Hocker
|
Clement*
|
Ogunbiyi
|
Green
|
Chibuzo
|
Bankhead
|
Jefferson
