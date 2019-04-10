After a great conversation with @CoachMo15 I am extremely excited to announce that I have received an offer from Texas A&M University!! #12thman #GigEm 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/lBHSVyPOXt

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound corner has been one of the big winners of the spring evaluation period, picking up offers from Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma and A&M over the past week. He also has offers from Houston, Auburn and Nebraska, among others.

Domio was not heavily recruited out of high school, picking up offers from UMass, Alcon State and Prairie View. But after a 2018 season at Blinn where he had 21 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown, he emerged on the radars of Power 5 conference members.

A&M has secured the commitment of Cibolo Steele’s Jaylon Jones for the 2020 class, but the need for multiple corners is obvious. The unit struggled as a whole last season and regulars Myles Jones, Debione Renfro and Charles Oliver are two juniors and a redshirt senior, respectively. Spring backups Devin Morris and Travon Fuller have minimal to know game experience.

The Aggies have high hopes for another JUCO, Elijah Blades, who will arrive this summer. Blades and 5-star freshman Erick Young are expected to have a big say in who starts at corner in 2019, but adding depth at the position is a priority.



