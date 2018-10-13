No. 22 Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC) overcame a furious rally by South Carolina (3-3, 2-3 SEC) and their own mistakes to beat the Gamecocks 26-23 Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium in a game that was filled with drama but won’t make neither team’s classics.

“We’re good for TV,” head coach Jimbo Fisher quipped.

After dominating much of the game, the Aggies botched two consecutive defensive possessions at the end of the third quarter which allowed South Carolina two touchdowns to tie the score at 16 apiece. A&M then rebounded in the fourth quarter to outscore the Gamecocks 10-7 and remain undefeated again their rival from the SEC East.

The Aggies started slowly on both sides of the ball, struggling to move on their first couple of possessions but allowing a few big plays to the Gamecocks. After a questionable targeting penalty on CB Debione Renfro that led to the sophomore’s ejection, South Carolina had the ball inside the Aggie 10. On 3rd and Goal, Gamecocks QB Jake Bentley (17-35, 223 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) threw a pass that seemed intended for Aggie corner Charles Oliver, who picked off the pass in the end zone.

“They could have backed out right then,” Fisher said of his team’s response to the targeting penalty. Instead, A&M then went on its first extended drive of the game, moving 45 yards in 10 plays to set up struggling freshman kicker Seth Small for a 52-yard field goal.

After an exchange of short drives, the Aggies got the ball back quickly after a punt by Braden Mann — who tied the single-season record for 60-yard punts in a season with 13 on a 67-yarder in the first quarter — was actually returned by South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards. Edwards broke a tackle and scampered 32 yards to the Aggie 41, where he was hit and stripped of the ball by none other than Mann. The Aggies recovered and were back in business at their own 42.

“He can sell popcorn too,” Fisher said of Mann.

The Aggies didn’t convert the turnover into points, as Small missed a 42-yard field goal attempt. But South Carolina would only pick up 3 yards in 6 plays, which included a drop by Edwards on a deep pass by Bentley that could have been a touchdown.

Backed up to their own 3, the Aggies went 97 yards in five plays for their first touchdown of the game. The drive was highlighted by Jace Sternberger’s 53-yard catch and run to the South Carolina 8, with Sternberger carrying two defenders the last 20 yards.

“I’ve only done that to my little brother,” he said. “Never to a football player.”

After another South Carolina 3 and out, the Aggies went on another big drive, going 73 yards in 9 plays. The drive stalled at the South Carolina 4 after an incompletion to Sternberger and a botched option play that led to a 1-yard loss for QB Kellen Mond.

“That 3rd down option, we just misblocked,” Fisher said.

The Aggies went into the locker room up 13-0 after Small kicked another field goal as time expired, then stretched the lead to 16-0 to start the 3rd quarter after an 11-play, 60 yard drive in which Mond (25-37, 353 yards, 1 TD) hit receiver Quartney Davis (career high 9 catches for 127 yards) for passes of 11 and 16 yards.

Instead of the game being well in hand for the Aggies, South Carolina took A&M’s inability to finish drives with touchdowns as a reprieve and came roaring back.

The Gamecocks took the ball 82 yards in 10 plays on their next drive to get their first points of the day on a 22-yard pass from from a scrambling Bentley to Shi Smith (3 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD). The drive was helped by pass interference penalty on 3rd and 21 by Myles Jones on an under thrown pass and a questionable call of a completion to Deebo Samuel (7 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD) on 4th and 8 from the A&M 40.

The Aggies punted after four plays and Carolina struck again, with Chavis Dawkins out jumping Oliver in the end zone on a 33-yard flea flicker that closed the gap to 16-14. After another 2-point conversion, the Aggies found themselves going into the fourth quarter tied in a game they had dominated.

“They would not quit. They kept battling,” Fisher said. “We had opportunities to put them away … and they held in there.”

In between quarters, Fisher called his team together in an impromptu huddle and told them to go back to basics.

“I told them to right back to what we do,” he said. “Revert to what you do in practice. Play the next play.”

Instead of wilting, the Aggies held their ground and immediately took the lead back after an 11-play, 55 yard drive ended in a 39-yard field goal by Smith. With the announced crowd of 76,000-plus as loud as they were all day, the Aggies kept the drive alive on 3rd and 6 on their own 27 with an 11-yard pass to Hezekiah Jones, followed by a 15-yard pass to Camron Buckley.

The suddenly hot Carolina offense was cooled off on their next drive, with Landis Durham saving Bentley for a 10-yard loss on 3rd and 10 to force a punt from the USC 16. The Aggies would respond with the biggest drive of the game, going 78 yards in 11 plays in 5 minutes, 45 seconds to finish with a 3-yard scoring run by Trayveon Williams. Again, the key plays were completions to Sternberger (23 yards) and Davis (17 yards).

“Jace is playing really well,” Fisher said. “He’s making big plays, boy.”

Mond said that Davis was vital to the offense’s success with Jhamon Ausbon out and Kendrick Rogers a late scratch.

“It’s easy to anticipate (his) routes. We knew the corner kept bailing off on him, so the out routes were there,” Mond said. “The passing game was really clicking today. It was definitely a big time win for us.”

Carolina didn’t go quietly, charging 75 yards in 5 plays and just 48 seconds, helped in large part by another pass interference call on Jones and the third targeting ejection on Donovan Wilson this season, the last of the 12 penalties for 117 yards called against A&M on the day.

“That’s not us,” Fisher said. “And it cost us. (Wilson) can’t do that… It’s silly. It’s ridiculous. You have to be smart and tough and realize you’re bigger than something than yourself.”

After South Carolina botched the onside kick, with 46 seconds left, the Aggies were assured of going to 5-0 against the Gamecocks since entering the SEC.

“It’s not that we enjoy it being this close, but our motto is ‘We’re built for this,’” Sternberger said.

On the other side, the Gamecocks rued their missed opportunities, including a number of major drops that could have shifted the course of the game.

“Our guys continued to battle and put ourselves in a position at the end to have an opportunity and didn’t get it done, bottom line,” he said.