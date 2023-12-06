



The 21st-ranked Aggies (7-2), who couldn’t by a 3-pointer during their prolonged road trip, hit 11 in the first half as they racked up 62 points before intermission as they routed DePaul (1-7) 89-64 before 8,310 at Reed Arena.

With their 14 3s for the game, the Aggies tied a team high during the Buzz Williams era. The Aggies shot 53% from the floor for the night, including 64.9% in the first half. The hit better than 45% of their 3-point attempts, a number that would have seemed absurd a week ago.

"Being home for seven days allowed us to get extra reps in, and it played off today," guard Jace Carter said.

The Aggies controlled the game from the opening tip, jumping out to a 5-0 lead on a dunk by forward Henry Coleman (13 points, 9 rebounds) and a 3 by point guard Wade Taylor (13 points, 6 assists).

And then they got hot.

Carter, who has struggled with his shot since arriving in Aggieland, went off with back-to-back 3s for the first two of the four he would hit before halftime. He would end with a team-high 14 points on 5-12 shooting.

"(After) the second shot, I was feeling good," he said. "(The shot) just felt good."

Carter, who had been shooting 17% from 3-point range coming into the game, never lost the faith of his coach.

"I believe in Jace. I absolutely adore what he’s about, on and off the floor," Williams said. "He was the first player we went and saw after the loss to Penn State. He's easy to cheer for."

Forward Andersson Garcia (9 points) had a personal 5-0 run with a 3 and a dunk to put the Aggies up 18-5.

A&M pushed their lead to 30-13 after another Taylor 3 and a 3-point play by Coleman. After a DePaul dunk, Taylor hit his third 3 to make it 33-15.

The Blue Demons had a short 4-0 run to cut A&M’s lead to 37-24 before A&M responded with a 17-0 outburst that lasted over 4 minutes. During the spree, forward Hayden Hefner (10 points) scored 8 points, including a pair of 3s, to make it 54-24 with 2:54 to until halftime. With more than 4 minutes to go in the first half, the Aggies had scored more points than they did the entire game at Virginia.

"It brings a lot of joy to my heart when I see everybody eat," guard Manny Obaseki (10 points) said.

After Carter hit a 3 at the buzzer, the Aggies went to the locker room with a 62-30 lead. The Aggies had hit 11 of 18 3s, while DePaul had 10 baskets total.

"I'm encouraged by what I've seen since we returned from Virginia," Williams said.

The Aggies cooled down significantly after halftime, hitting only 3 of 12 3s. At one point, DePaul cut the Aggie lead to 20, but freshman point guard Bryce Lindsay (career-high 10 points) hit a long 3 to push the lead back to 82-59 with 7 minutes to go in the game. The biggest highlight from there was Williams becoming a mopper during a timeout after two players slipped under the south basket.

"It was like ice," Williams said.