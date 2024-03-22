Eight years without an NCAA Tournament win? Gone.

Last year’s disaster in Des Moines? See ya.





The ninth-seeded Aggies dominated eighth-seeded Nebraska nearly the entire way in a 98-83 win Friday night. In one of their best performances of the year, A&M proved to be to fast, too active and — in a pleasant change — too accurate for the Cornhuskers to handle.

“Offensively we looked good. And we're not used to looking good,” Coach Buzz Williams said.

Good might be an understatement. The 98 points were not only the most A&M has scored all year (they put up 97 on Kentucky twice), but the most the program has ever scored in the NCAA Tournament.

The game had the makings of a shootout from the first few minutes, as the normally slow-paced Aggies got out and ran with the up-tempo Huskers. That seemed to be working to Nebraska’s favor, as they jumped out to a 20-13 lead with less than 5 minutes gone in the game. But what the Huskers didn’t recognize was Wade Taylor (25 points) was still red hot after his great performance in the SEC Tournament.

Taylor hit his first five 3-point attempts, with his fifth putting A&M up 33-31 with 8:23 to go in the half. Radford (20 points), who had started to drive into the lane, picked up a 3-point play immediately afterwards to push A&M’s lead to 5.

The Aggies looked like trouble had caught up with them when Taylor picked up his second foul with 5:35 to go in the half. Instead, Manny Obaseki (22 points) took over, scoring A&M’s next 16 points in an offensive outburst. During his personal domination, Obaseki hit three 3-pointers and hit three baskets at the rim.

“I knew I had a mismatch all night,” he said when asked about his ability to get to the basket without difficulty.

As Obaseki stood and admired his last 3 of the half, the Aggie lead was pushed to 16 with 2:04 in the half.

“Once we see that (Obaseki is hot) as a team, we try to play through him,” Radford said.

The Aggies would go into the locker room with a 58-44 halftime lead, a scoring total higher than A&M had in several games. A&M hit nearly 54% of their shots in the half, including 9 of 15 3’s.

“That team is white hot,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Knowing that Nebraska would need a run immediately after halftime, the Aggies didn’t wilt. Instead, Taylor hit a pair of 3’s to put A&M up 67-52 with 17:13 left.

“If I'm coming out cooking, as you say, and they start helping on me, that opens the floor Manny and Boots and also (the) 4,” Taylor said.

After Radford scored on a layup and splashed a 3, A&M had moved out to a 72-55 lead. As if the Aggies needed more scoring than the three-headed monster, they got it.

Forward Jace Carter, who has adjusted to his role coming off the bench since Obaseki entered the starting lineup, scored 13 points, 11 of which came in a perfect second half. Forward Henry Coleman, who saw increased playing time due to Andersson Garcia and Solomon Washington getting into early foul trouble, added 10 points and 5 rebounds.

“I thought that Jace and Henry gave us some steadiness on the glass on both sides of the ball,” Williams said.

A&M would lead by as much as 22 with 3:23 to go, but allowed a late Nebraska run to make the score look closer than it actually was. And, for the first time in eight years, the Aggies will stick around for the weekend.

“I think we've won six out of our last seven. So I'm wearing the same shoes, boxers, socks, jeans, undershirt and pullover,” Williams said. “We need to find a cleaner in Memphis.”

Radford said he had told his teammates in the locker room not to focus on the win.

“The job’s not finished,” he said. “Yes, it feels amazing to win. It's an honor to even be here. But we just can't get stuck on this win.”