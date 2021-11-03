Aggies face off with challenging Auburn defense

Batter Auburn on the ground and be efficient in the passing game. It's the basic plan for any SEC team, but all the more so for the Aggies this year.

Auburn backers like to say that Auburn's good against the run because they are giving up an average of 3.5 yards a carry on the season. But they've given up better than 4 yards a carry in four of their last five, with a basic shutdown of inept LSU being the exception. Of those opponents, only Georgia has a running attack comparable to A&M's.

The A&M offensive line has been playing its best football by far the past three games it and absolutely must do the same this weekend. Auburn is very aggressive at the line of scrimmage, frequently having five or six men on the line of scrimmage and their linebackers up, not far behind the linemen. They'll also blitz their safeties regardless of whether it's a run or passing down. If A&M can hold up at the point of attack, they can rip of some big runs.

Because of the pressure Auburn likes to apply, this could be a big game for Wydermyer and Smith catching quick passes or slants over the middle, or Spiller and Achane getting the ball out in the flat. Matt Corral had a lot of success with quick passes over the middle last week, and Calzada needs has the weapons to do the same.

Auburn hasn't forced many turnovers, but Calzada has still had issues with a huge mistake or two each game. The opportunities for those this weekend will be very limited. A&M needs to get out there and run first and run often, but when Calzada throws, he needs to avoid the big mistake. If he's confident, stays in the pocket and makes quick reads, the opportunities will be there for him.