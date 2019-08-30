In a largely vanilla performance, the Aggies (1-0) overwhelmed Texas State (0-1) in the 2019 season opener. While A&M did a lot well, there were still obvious issues of concern to address before heading to South Carolina to play No. 1 Clemson Sept. 7.

The Aggies may not have been close to perfect, but they were never seriously challenged by the Bobcats either. A&M scored on their second possession, when Kellen Mond (19-27, 194 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 1 TD rushing) hit Quartney Davis (6 catches, 85 yards) for a 21-yard touchdown pass. They scored again on their next drive after safety Leon O'Neal intercepted Texas State starter Taylor Vitt (9-15, 51 yards, 2 INT) at the Bobcats 42-yard-line. Six plays later, running back Jashaun Corbin (career high 22 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD rushing; 4 catches, 12 yards 1 TD receiving) punched it in from a yard out to go up 14.

A&M would score again in two consecutive possessions in the second quarter, with the first of two interceptions by cornerback Myles Jones sandwiched in between. A&M looked like they were on the verge of landing the knockout blow late but Kendrick Rogers fumbled on the 1-yard-line and Texas State recovered.

"That was a big one right before half, could have gone in up 35-0 and we fumble on the 1," coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Mond would make his only mistake of the night on the goal line in the third quarter, throwing a pass too low that was intercepted by Texas State LB Bryan London.

"We missed a blitz up front ... and he threw the ball flat," Fisher said. "We can't have that. But otherwise, I thought Kellen was really good. I thought he made some great 3rd down throws; he was accurate -- he was hitting the third and fourth receivers on things. He was in total control of the game."

When asked to compare the Mond of Thursday night to last year's model, Fisher said, "it's not even close."

For his part Mond expressed frustration over the interception, but found other positives in his performance.

"I felt confident all night. Me and the receivers were on the same page. We saw a lot of zone, and we found the gaps," he said.

Mond's night game to an end after throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ausbon to put the Aggies up 38-0 just 5 seconds into the fourth quarter. That 94-yard scoring drive was set up by an 85-yard run by freshman running back Isaiah Spiller (7 carries, 106 yards), which gave the Aggies two 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since 2017.

While the offense suffered some frustrations with the turnovers, having to settle for two short field goals in the red zone and Mond enduring more pressure than expected (but no sacks), the defense was consistently strong all night long. After being the 3rd-toughest defense to run against in the nation last year, the new-look front seven held the Bobcats to a mere 8 yards rushing on 15 attempts.

With former A&M assistant Jake Spavital at the helm,Texas State was expected to throw more, and they did, putting it up 46 times. The results were weak; 29 completions for a total of 219 yards and four interceptions. Along with O'Neal's interception and Jones' two, senior nickel Roney Elam registered his first interception and a sack in his second career start.

"Those guys in the secondary covered really well. Even the catches they made were contested," Fisher said.

The Aggie defense tallied three sacks and nine tackles for loss to go with the four interceptions -- only one fewer than the team had in the 2018 regular season -- and gave up its sole touchdown with 37 seconds to go in the game.

"Defensively, it was a shame we gave that up," Fisher said.

Even though the Aggies have some things to clean up in a hurry with Clemson looming, Fisher felt his team performed fairly well overall.

"I still think we need to be more physical on both sides. We played the run well, didn’t run it well enough, Kellen took too many hits," he said. "But it was a solid first game, and hopefully we'll get a lot better."



