Bussey has had an A&M offer on the table for more than a year, grabbing one after standing out at an Aggie camp in early June of 2022. He made multiple unofficial visits to College Station after that, and his first official, in June of this year, was to A&M.

In spite of being considered a heavy A&M lean for a long time, Bussey did his due diligence and took official visits to both Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and LSU. Still, none of those schools could shake the lead A&M had built up with the Timpson standout, who may be the top athlete in the nation for the 2024 class.

Bussey will likely be a cornerback at A&M, which is a different approach than other finalists took with him, as they wanted him to play receiver.

Bussey's stats in 2022, on both sides of the ball, are jaw-dropping. He had 115 tackles on defense, with 5 interceptions -- 4 of which were returned for scores. He carried the ball 184 times for 2,596 yards (14.1 YPC) and a ridiculous 46 touchdowns, while completing 121 of 187 passes for another 2,166 yards and 26 scores. To boot, he returned one punt and three kickoffs for touchdowns.

Bussey's commitment completes a clean sweep of East Texas targets for A&M. He joins Longview DE Dealyn Evans, Sillsbee WR Dre'lon Miller, Jasper LB Tyanthony Smith and Beaumont OL Weston Davis on the Aggie commit list.