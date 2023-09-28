Aggies finally add elite 4-star athlete
Texas A&M has been after Timpson ATH Terry Bussey for a long time. Now, they finally have him on the commitment list.
Bussey has had an A&M offer on the table for more than a year, grabbing one after standing out at an Aggie camp in early June of 2022. He made multiple unofficial visits to College Station after that, and his first official, in June of this year, was to A&M.
In spite of being considered a heavy A&M lean for a long time, Bussey did his due diligence and took official visits to both Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and LSU. Still, none of those schools could shake the lead A&M had built up with the Timpson standout, who may be the top athlete in the nation for the 2024 class.
Bussey will likely be a cornerback at A&M, which is a different approach than other finalists took with him, as they wanted him to play receiver.
Bussey's stats in 2022, on both sides of the ball, are jaw-dropping. He had 115 tackles on defense, with 5 interceptions -- 4 of which were returned for scores. He carried the ball 184 times for 2,596 yards (14.1 YPC) and a ridiculous 46 touchdowns, while completing 121 of 187 passes for another 2,166 yards and 26 scores. To boot, he returned one punt and three kickoffs for touchdowns.
Bussey's commitment completes a clean sweep of East Texas targets for A&M. He joins Longview DE Dealyn Evans, Sillsbee WR Dre'lon Miller, Jasper LB Tyanthony Smith and Beaumont OL Weston Davis on the Aggie commit list.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Bussey is an absolutely elite athlete who has been blessed with virtually every possible talent. He's fast, strong, elusive and has extraordinary vision. He's also got fantastic reflexes that show he has the ability to move on instinct.
Bussey's footwork is outstanding. You can see how he can take quick, choppy steps until a hole opens, then he hits the gas and bursts through the gap to get down the field. Once he's out in the open, forget it; nobody at that level will catch him. Considering he ran a 10.65 100-meter dash, there are few people who can catch him, period.
His ability to cut, change direction and get back up to top speed is remarkable. That will come in handy as a corner, as he'll have to turn and run with receivers. When he gets going downhill, whether it's on offense or defense, he has the ability to put a pop on someone. Bussey seems to enjoy being the initiator of contact.
As a corner, Bussey should be able to match the speed of opposing receivers and has the strength to jam them at the line. His vision and ability to pursue are also top-level. This is an outstanding get for A&M and Bussey should be a big part of the team on both defense and special teams in the next couple of years.