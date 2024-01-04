Aggies flip talented TE transfer
South Carolina's loss is Texas A&M's gain as the Aggies have flipped former Ball State tight end Brady Hunt from the Gamecocks.
Brady Hunt, a freshman All-American and an first team All-MAC selection in 2022, made the move Thursday morning. He was the second commitment on the day, along with former Purdue defensive end Nic Scourton.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Hunt was one of the top tight ends in the portal having shown great athleticism during his sole season at Ball State. The redshirt sophomore did not play in 2023 due to a foot injury, but his freshman campaign was highly impressive.
Hunt caught 48 passes for 495 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2022, which led to his all-conference selection. In spite of his injury, he was still highly sought-after in the transfer portal. South Carolina offered him quickly, and he committed to the Gamecocks on Dec. 20.
The Aggies, however, used the time between his commitment and the start of the spring semester to pursue Hunt themselves. They convinced him to visit as part of A&M's massive recruiting weekend and it didn't take long for him to decide to flip.
What it means for the Aggies
Hunt quickly takes the place of Jake Johnson as one of the two receiving tight ends in the offense, along with Donovan Green. Both are tall, fast and are coming off of injuries that wiped out their 2023 season before it started.
The addition of another tight end is somewhat surprising, considering the previous addition of Purdue's Garrett Miller, but the Aggies have restocked the position in a big way. In addition to Green, Hunt and Miller, the Aggies retain Jaden Platt, who looked great down the stretch, Theo Ohrstrom and true freshman Eric Karner.
Collin Klein liked to use his tight ends at Kansas State, using their versatility to his advantage. With athletes like Green, Hunt, Platt and Ohrstrom, the Aggies look like they're well on their way to doing the same thing with more talent.