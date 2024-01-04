Brady Hunt, a freshman All-American and an first team All-MAC selection in 2022, made the move Thursday morning. He was the second commitment on the day, along with former Purdue defensive end Nic Scourton.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Hunt was one of the top tight ends in the portal having shown great athleticism during his sole season at Ball State. The redshirt sophomore did not play in 2023 due to a foot injury, but his freshman campaign was highly impressive.

Hunt caught 48 passes for 495 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2022, which led to his all-conference selection. In spite of his injury, he was still highly sought-after in the transfer portal. South Carolina offered him quickly, and he committed to the Gamecocks on Dec. 20.

The Aggies, however, used the time between his commitment and the start of the spring semester to pursue Hunt themselves. They convinced him to visit as part of A&M's massive recruiting weekend and it didn't take long for him to decide to flip.