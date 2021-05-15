Aggies get a Super Senior for 2021-22

Most of his teammates may have left over the past two months during the Aggies' roster overhaul , but senior Quenton Jackson announced Saturday on social media that he'd be back for the 2021-22 campaign. The junior college transfer will take advantage of the free year of eligibility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and will be a "Super-Senior" in his third year in College Station.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard was one of A&M's most consistent scorers last year, averaging 10.4 points per game and scoring in double figures eight times -- including the last three games of the season. Jackson scored a season-high 28 points in the season-opener against New Orleans and 23 against Arkansas in an overtime loss.

Jackson, who started 10 of 18 games last season, has a reputation as a strong outside shooter. He lived up to that last year, hitting 47.4% of his shots from the floor, including a team-high 41.1% from 3-point range. He also led the Aggies in steals with 25. With an influx of new talent, Jackson could remain a starter in a three-guard offense or be instant offense as the first man off the bench.

Jackson's decision to return means A&M will have four scholarship players back from the 2020-21 season. With nine additions, through new signees or transfers, the Aggies should now have a full roster for the upcoming season.