Aggies get a Super Senior for 2021-22
Texas A&M men's basketball is in the midst of a full-fledged rebuild, but on Saturday, they officially got one of their best players from 2020-21 back for another year.
Most of his teammates may have left over the past two months during the Aggies' roster overhaul, but senior Quenton Jackson announced Saturday on social media that he'd be back for the 2021-22 campaign. The junior college transfer will take advantage of the free year of eligibility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and will be a "Super-Senior" in his third year in College Station.
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard was one of A&M's most consistent scorers last year, averaging 10.4 points per game and scoring in double figures eight times -- including the last three games of the season. Jackson scored a season-high 28 points in the season-opener against New Orleans and 23 against Arkansas in an overtime loss.
Jackson, who started 10 of 18 games last season, has a reputation as a strong outside shooter. He lived up to that last year, hitting 47.4% of his shots from the floor, including a team-high 41.1% from 3-point range. He also led the Aggies in steals with 25. With an influx of new talent, Jackson could remain a starter in a three-guard offense or be instant offense as the first man off the bench.
Jackson's decision to return means A&M will have four scholarship players back from the 2020-21 season. With nine additions, through new signees or transfers, the Aggies should now have a full roster for the upcoming season.