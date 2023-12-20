A&M has been looking for a pass rusher with some size for a while, and Williams fits the bill. He is at his best as a standup end, but has the ability to succeed from a normal stance as well.

His first step is explosive. He is off at the snap of the ball and is usually just too fast for offensive tackles to get to him. But he doesn't just run around the edge; he's also got a very nice spin move that shows he's developed farther than most players at the high school level. It may help get him on the field faster at A&M.

But it's not just his first step that's fast. He's got speed, period. He runs down backs from behind or changes direction with impressive smoothness. One question that you have to ask is, "what is he going to do when he gets blocked?", because we don't know yet. Considering the power he displays, it would be interesting to see how quickly he disengages.

This is the kind of player A&M (and everyone else) needs: a real threat off the edge who can force offenses to adapt to his speed rush. If he gains some more weight, Williams could be an every down player, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's used in pass rush situations next year.