In a very surprising move, four-year starting safety Demani Richardson announced New Year's Day that he would be coming back for a fifth season, meaning the safety group from 2022 will return intact with the addition of 4-star Dalton Brooks.

Richardson had a strong 2022 season, setting career highs in tackles with 73 and passes defensed with 6. He also had 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He scored a pair of touchdowns, including an amazing runback off a handoff from Tyreek Chappell in what became a 97-yard scoring play against Arkansas and a fumble return for a score against LSU.

Richardson was considered one of the top 10 safeties in the 2023 draft and was likely a mid- to late-round draft pick, but decided the better move would be to return for a fifth season and develop further.

With Richardson's return, the safety lineup appears set in January with Jardin Gilbert retaining the other starting job. Jacoby Mathews will likely be the third safety, with Bryce Anderson and Jarred Kerr (along with Brooks) having the chance to compete for time at nickel as well as in a reserve safety role.