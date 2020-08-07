AggieYell - Aggies get their final two opponents

The Aggies added Florida and Tennessee to their revamped 2020 schedule, to go with Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and already set East foes South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Aggies and Gators have played twice and each won at the other's stadium. Florida won in A&M's SEC debut in 2012, then the Aggies beat Florida 19-17 in the Swamp in 2017. This will be Florida's second trip all-time to College Station.

The Aggies have never played at Tennessee. The last time the two teams played was at Kyle Field, when the Aggies knocked off then-undefeated Tennessee in double overtime in 2016.

The full list of additions:

Alabama -- @Missouri, Kentucky

Arkansas -- Georgia, @Florida

Auburn -- @South Carolina, Tennessee

Florida -- Arkansas, @Texas A&M

Georgia -- @Arkansas, Mississippi State

Kentucky -- @Alabama, Ole Miss

LSU -- Missouri, @Vanderbilt

Ole Miss -- @Kentucky, South Carolina

Mississippi State -- @Georgia, Vanderbilt

Missouri -- @LSU, Alabama

South Carolina -- @Ole Miss, Auburn

Tennessee -- @Auburn, Texas A&M

Texas A&M -- Florida, @Tennessee

Vanderbilt -- LSU, @Mississippi State











