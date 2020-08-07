AggieYell - Aggies get their final two opponents

Aggies get their final two opponents
After seeing their 2020 schedule dissolve before their eyes, Texas A&M now knows who will finish their 10-game, conference only schedule for the season.
The Aggies added Florida and Tennessee to their revamped 2020 schedule, to go with Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and already set East foes South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The Aggies and Gators have played twice and each won at the other's stadium. Florida won in A&M's SEC debut in 2012, then the Aggies beat Florida 19-17 in the Swamp in 2017. This will be Florida's second trip all-time to College Station.
The Aggies have never played at Tennessee. The last time the two teams played was at Kyle Field, when the Aggies knocked off then-undefeated Tennessee in double overtime in 2016.
The full list of additions:
Alabama -- @Missouri, Kentucky
Arkansas -- Georgia, @Florida
Auburn -- @South Carolina, Tennessee
Florida -- Arkansas, @Texas A&M
Georgia -- @Arkansas, Mississippi State
Kentucky -- @Alabama, Ole Miss
LSU -- Missouri, @Vanderbilt
Ole Miss -- @Kentucky, South Carolina
Mississippi State -- @Georgia, Vanderbilt
Missouri -- @LSU, Alabama
South Carolina -- @Ole Miss, Auburn
Tennessee -- @Auburn, Texas A&M
Texas A&M -- Florida, @Tennessee
Vanderbilt -- LSU, @Mississippi State