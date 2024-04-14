Longstreet is the seventh overall commit for the Aggies and the first not from Texas. He will join a quarterback room which currently consists of Conner Weigman, Jaylen Henderson, Marcel Reed and Miles O'Neill.

Besides Auburn, Longstreet listed Oregon and Ole Miss as finalists for his commitment. He also had offers from Washington, Miami and Michigan, among many others.

Longstreet did his homework on both coaching staffs, but in the end, his relationship with A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein carried the day for the Aggies.

Longstreet visited A&M in February for junior day and returned several times after, making it seem like the Aggies were a lock to land him. But Auburn made a late rush and had him on campus for consecutive weekends, making things a lot more interesting.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound pro-style quarterback quickly moved up A&M's wish list as soon as mutual interest became apparent earlier this year. An Elite 11 Finalist, Longstreet completed 199 of his 298 pass attempts (66.8%) for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns against 6 interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 85 times for 645 yards and another 7 touchdowns.

There are two types of quarterbacks college teams look at: passers and throwers you hope can become passers. Longstreet is a passer, and a very good one.

So what is a passer as opposed to a thrower? It's someone who already has good arm strength, but has the timing and accuracy of a quarterback at the college level. Longstreet definitely has that.

If you watch his highlights, you can see in the first couple of passes that he has tremendous touch. He is making passes with extremely high levels of difficulty and putting it right on his receiver's hands. He doesn't fire it in there every time, because he realizes that he doesn't need to or shouldn't. But still, when he needs to let it rip, he has the arm strength to do that.

Longstreet is a very instinctive player. When he's pressured, he keeps his eyes looking downfield and doesn't drop them to see where defenders are. He's got enough self-assurance in his own ability to sense pass rushers to keep looking. And then he can change his arm slot to make a throw on the move. That reminds me, dare I say it, of Patrick Mahomes. That's pretty heavy stuff, but it's true.

Mechanically, Longstreet looks very sound. When he's in the pocket, his release point is consistent and his release is really quick. He can make every throw you can ask for and put it there on a line, but he's especially good at the deep crossing routes where he really adds a little extra zip to his throws.

I think the Aggies may have something here with Longstreet. He has the arm, he has the athletic ability, but he also has intangibles that are tough to teach. I could see him putting up numbers in the SEC when his time comes under center.