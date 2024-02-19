DeSoto 4-star running back Deondrae "Tiger" Riden became the first offensive skill position player to join the 2025 class Monday night when he announced his commitment to the Aggies.

The Aggies now have four total commits, evenly split between Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth. Riden is the third 4-star, along with LB Kelvion Riggins of Forney and CB Deyjhon Pettaway of Katy Paetow.

Riden has a massive offer list, including the likes of defending national champion Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia. Riden made multiple trips to A&M and appeared to click with new coach Mike Elko and his staff, giving the Aggies the presumptive lead for him. Still, Riden's Monday commitment came as a surprise.

Solidly built and definitely not afraid of contact, Riden is an absolute beast to bring down. You can't really hit him high and his lower body strength makes it tough for defenders to wrap up and hold on. He's playing at the highest level of D/FW football and few players are able to tackle him one-on-one.

But he's not just a power back; he's got good vision and elusiveness as well. He likes to cut back to his left and get outside the tackle. If he gets into a one-on-one situation with a defender, he can either set him up with a juke or just run him over.

What I really like is his patience. He is willing to wait for blocks to be set up, lets his linemen get in front of him and then hits the gas. It helps that he's also really fast, and if he gets going downhill and has a step, few players are going to catch him.

Riden, along with 5-star Jordan Davison, was at the top of A&M's running back recruiting board. He's one of the most complete backs in the 2025 class and getting him in early is a huge boost for Elko and company. They should be really pleased to have this Tiger in their house.