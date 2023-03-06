Williams was named the conference's Co-Coach of the Year, sharing the award with Jerry Stackhouse of Vanderbilt. Williams led the 18th-ranked Aggies to a 15-3 conference record and a second-place finish, which included a closing victory over then-No. 2 Alabama. The 15 wins in conference play are an all-time program record.

Taylor, who has been on a tear during the second half of the season, was named a member of the All-SEC first team. Taylor led the Aggies in points with 16.3 per game, in assists with 4.1 per game and steals with 1.4 per game. His 28 points in the 67-61 win against Alabama were a career high.

Taylor, a sophomore, was also named to Stadium's All-American third team Monday.

Radford, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech who is likely to return for another season at A&M, was named to the All-SEC second team by the coaches. Radford averaged 13.3 points per game and tied for second in rebounds at 5.5 per game.