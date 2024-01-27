Aggies grab third commit for 2025 class
This commitment story and analysis is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
Texas A&M struggled to add cornerbacks during the 2024 recruiting class. They're off to a much better start in 2025.
Katy Paetow 4-star Deyjhon Pettaway, a late addition to A&M's second junior day -- he attended the first two weekends ago -- committed to the Aggies while on campus Saturday night. Pettaway had originally been expected to visit Oklahoma this weekend, but changed his plans to come to College Station instead.
The speedy defensive back, who is the brother of Aggie linebacker Daymion Sanford, racked up an impressive offer list. Besides an offer from A&M, Pettaway has offers from Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, OU and others.
He is the third commit for the 2025 class and joins linebacker Kelvion Riggins, who committed Friday, as the first two 4-stars in the class.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Two things that stand out about Pettaway immediately: he's got Mike Elko size for a corner and he's fast. Like in the 4.3s in the 40 fast. Clearly, he's got the ability to pursue anyone with the ball and he's very tough to beat deep.
Pettaway played both safety and corner for Paetow last year, but he's definitely a college corner. He's got great anticipation and breaks on the ball really well. He's also got good timing when it comes to putting a hit on a receiver or poking the ball out without getting called for interference.
Pettaway has great vision and sees the entire field, and he's able to get up to top speed really quickly. And, unlike some corners, he's not afraid to come up and put a pop on someone.
The Aggies should have a good number of experienced corners back in 2025, but Pettaway is a great addition and should be a key piece in the future.