Katy Paetow 4-star Deyjhon Pettaway, a late addition to A&M's second junior day -- he attended the first two weekends ago -- committed to the Aggies while on campus Saturday night. Pettaway had originally been expected to visit Oklahoma this weekend, but changed his plans to come to College Station instead.

The speedy defensive back, who is the brother of Aggie linebacker Daymion Sanford, racked up an impressive offer list. Besides an offer from A&M, Pettaway has offers from Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, OU and others.

He is the third commit for the 2025 class and joins linebacker Kelvion Riggins, who committed Friday, as the first two 4-stars in the class.