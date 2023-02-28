With the win, the Aggies (21-8, 14-3 SEC) have tied a program record for most conference wins in a season. The last time the Aggies won 14 conference games was in the Southwest Conference under coach Shelby Metcalf in 1980.

A&M endured another miserable shooting night from the field and a 3-point barrage from Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell, who made eight 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 26 points, but also forced 18 turnovers and outscored the Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) 36-14 in the paint.

As they did against Mississippi State Saturday, the Aggies started slowly, trailing 5-0 and 16-5 early. The Rebels pushed their lead to 20-8 with 13:07 to go in the first half before A&M woke up. A 14-0 run by the Aggies, which included 10 points from bench players Hayden Hefner, Andersson Garcia and Solomon Washington, pushed A&M to their first lead with 7:41 to go in the half.

Ole Miss would respond and take a 4-point lead, but A&M then went on a 9-0 run that included two dunks from forward Julius Marble (10 points) to give A&M a 31-26 lead with just over two minutes to go in the half.

They would not trail again.

A&M took a 34-28 lead into the locker room after point guard Wade Taylor hit his second -- and last -- 3 of the game.

A&M quickly extended their lead to 11 after halftime on a 3-pointer by Boots Radford (a team high 13 points on 5-20 shooting), but the Aggies could not put the Rebels away. Ole Miss narrowed the A&M lead to 2 with just over 14 minutes left, but a layup by Garcia, two free throws by forward Henry Coleman and a 3 by Radford extended the Aggie lead back to 49-40.

Guard Manny Obaseki, who was playing for the first time in six weeks, helped stem an Ole Miss run with his only two baskets of the game, including a off-hand runner off the glass.

The Rebels cut A&M's lead back to 4 with 3:42 left courtesy of a barrage of 3s from Murrell, but Garcia (7 points) stepped up and made a key play. He picked off a pass from Ole Miss guard TJ Caldwell at midcourt, then converted an emphatic slam at the other end to put A&M back up 6 with 1:23 left. Garcia's slam came less than 40 seconds after Ole Miss' Jaemyn Brakefield went for a big dunk to cut A&M's lead to 2 and was blocked by the rim.

Ole Miss still had a chance into the waning seconds, but when Washington read a cross-court pass from Murrell and picked it off with 14 seconds left, the Aggies had the win they needed to clinch second place in the SEC and keep their championship hopes alive.