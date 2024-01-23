Wade Taylor scored a game-high 19 points while Boots Radford and Andersson Garcia added 11 each as the A&M beat the Tigers 63-57 before 9,623 at Reed Arena.

In a painfully sloppy game, the Aggies (12-7, 3-3 SEC) forced Missouri (8-11 SEC) into 15 turnovers, including back-to-back shot clock violations in the first half. A&M also pulled down 15 offensive rebounds, leading to 15 second-chance points.

In typical fashion, the Aggies started off slowly, falling behind 13-4 before forward Henry Coleman (10 points) got the offense going by getting fouled. And getting fouled again. And again. Coleman scored 7 of A&M’s first 14 points without making a single basket, going 7 of 10 from the free throw line as he single-handedly got Missouri into foul trouble.

“We knew they’re a scrappy team… we knew they’re very aggressive,” Coleman said. “Coach put it in the gameplan, to go downhill and play near the basket.”

Coach Buzz Williams said, knowing that Missouri has a tendency to foul, that getting to the line was a priority.

"I thought it was really important, and have made an even more concerted effort with the deficiencies we’ve had," he said. "We’re doing better at getting to the line over the last week and a half."

While A&M wasn’t exactly burning up the bottom of the basket, Missouri went into a ridiculous slump from the field. They didn’t score a point for more than 6 minutes, and were outscored by A&M 23-2 between the 14:13 mark and 3:40 to go in the first half.

"We had nine turkeys (3 consecutive scoreless possessions)," Williams said. "That's the second-most we've had since we've lived here, behind at South Carolina last year."

But, appropriately enough for a game that nobody wanted to win, the Aggies then allowed an 8-0 run to the Tigers over the next 1:08 to cut A&M’s lead to 27-23. Taylor scored the last two of the Aggies’ 20 free throw attempts in the half (they made 15), but a pair of free throws from Missouri sent A&M to the locker room with a 30-25 lead.

The Tigers continued to whittle away at A&M’s lead, cutting it to 1 with 19 minutes to go and again with 14:41 remaining in the game. Missouri took a brief 39-38 lead with 13:35 left, but a 6-0 run from a previously struggling Radford — with two driving layups and a 3-pointer — gave the Aggies a 45-39 lead with 9:55 to go. Radford would score all 11 of his points in the second half.

Missouri came back again and cut A&M’s lead to 45-44 with 8:15 left as both teams missed one shot after another from point-blank range, but Jace Carter’s lone 3 in seven attempts gave A&M a 48-44 lead with 7:44 remaining.

A&M was able to push their lead back to as far as 7, but Missouri worked their way back to within 3 after Sean East (17 points) hit a free throw after a 3-point basket. But an ally-oop dunk by Solomon Washington (3 points) on a feed from Radford and Coleman’s first basket from the field with 1:53 left helped the Aggies keep the Tigers at arm’s length.