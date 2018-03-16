Robert Williams and Tyler Davis both had double-doubles for the Aggies (21-12), the No. 7 seed in the West Region. The teams were tied at 50 with about 9 minutes left but Texas A&M responded with a 12-2 run to finally wrestle control away from the Friars.

Gilder hit a straightaway 3 with 2:49 left to cap that flurry for a 62-52 lead.

Davis had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Williams added 13 points and 14 boards -- including a highlight-reel windmill dunk with 39.2 seconds left as the Aggies did just enough to put it away.

Rodney Bullock scored 22 points with three 3-pointers for 10th-seeded Providence (21-14), which shot 44 percent but never recovered from A&M's critical-moment burst.

Freshman point guard T.J. Starks scored 15 points -- all in the second half -- and added a career high 8 assists for the Aggies. He also turned the ball over 6 times, as many as the entire Friars team.

Expected to have a major advantage due to their size up front, the Aggies controlled the boards at both ends of the court. A&M pulled down 44 rebounds to just 25 for Providence, and the Aggies also blocked 8 shots.



