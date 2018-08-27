Aggies have talent, depth at safety
AggieYell.com's look at the 2018 Aggie football team by position group continues with a look at a solid group of safeties.
Returning players
Donovan Wilson (RS-Sr.; 6'1", 207 lbs.; redshirted in 2017 due to injury)
Derrick Tucker (Soph.; 6'1", 200 lbs.; 55 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 4 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble)
Keldrick Carper (Soph.; 6'2", 198 lbs.; 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU)
Deshawn Capers-Smith (Sr.; 6'", 200 lbs.; 29 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble as nickel/corner)
Larry Pryor (RS-Jr.; 6', 212 lbs.; 44 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 PBU; also now playing Rover)
Newcomers
Leon O'Neal (6'1", 190 lbs.; 78 tackles, 4 PBU, 4 TFL, 5 forced fumbles at Cy-Springs High School)
Jordan Moore (5'11", 192 lbs.; 117 tackles, 11 PBU, 7 INT at Yoakum High School)
Brian Johnson (6'2", 185 lbs.; 58 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT at Manvel High School; also playing Rover)
What we learned this summer
It's no surprise, but Wilson and Tucker are the starters and they really haven't been challenged through the course of the offseason. Wilson looks like he's fully healthy and Tucker has impressed the coaches with his playmaking ability. Carper, who struggled mightily last season as a freshman, seems steadier this year and has been a constant with the backups. Capers-Smith, who has moved over from nickel, has gotten a lot of time with the reserves but has seen more of that time to go to O'Neal as the freshman gets comfortable. Capers-Smith will still see a lot of time in the nickel set. Pryor will probably play more at linebacker due to necessity, while Moore and Johnson could be redshirted.
Projected two deep
FS: Wilson/O'Neal
SS: Tucker/Carper