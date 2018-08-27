It's no surprise, but Wilson and Tucker are the starters and they really haven't been challenged through the course of the offseason. Wilson looks like he's fully healthy and Tucker has impressed the coaches with his playmaking ability. Carper, who struggled mightily last season as a freshman, seems steadier this year and has been a constant with the backups. Capers-Smith, who has moved over from nickel, has gotten a lot of time with the reserves but has seen more of that time to go to O'Neal as the freshman gets comfortable. Capers-Smith will still see a lot of time in the nickel set. Pryor will probably play more at linebacker due to necessity, while Moore and Johnson could be redshirted.