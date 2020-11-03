AggieYell - Aggies head to the polls, would also like to head to practice

The No. 7 Aggies (4-1) travel to Columbia to play South Carolina (2-2) this weekend. While the Aggies have not lost to their Eastern Division rival since joining the SEC, the last several games at Williams-Brice Stadium have been close. Now, the Aggies will have their weekly schedule changed up as they prepare for a critical road game.

“It’s the right thing to do for voting and getting our kids to make sure they vote and they exercise their right to do that and get all that taken care of, but that does challenge you, as far as our preparation, we have to get things ready quickly today and then get back Wednesday,” Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Fisher said the Aggies had started preparing for South Carolina during the bye week before playing Arkansas last Saturday, but it still puts the team’s schedule out of whack. Defensive end Tyree Johnson, who had a sack in last week’s win, said Monday that Tuesday practices are ones that are tough to lose.

“That day is a hard day for us. (A day) that we go at it,” he said. “That’s one of the days that we really need and we can’t get that back. We try to make up for it on Sunday, but Tuesday is a practice day that we would really like to get.”

Senior Carson Green, who was named the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the week Monday after A&M’s 42-31 win over Arkansas, said he had voted early and the loss of a practice day was frustrating.

“Honestly, in my opinion, I wish we were practicing. I think it’s just another day of the year,” Green said. “(But) I think it’s big-time, the election. Coach has made a big emphasis that we all have a choice to make a difference and if voting is how we can make a difference, then go do it. My opinion, I wish we could prepare for the next week. That’s the only thing we can really do. If we want our voices to be heard, we’ve got to win, and to win, you’ve got to prepare for the next week.”

Even though his players were disappointed by having a day of practice taken away, Fisher said he supported the idea of his players going to the polls.

"Oh without a doubt. If you voted early that's great, if you haven't you need to get out there. We've been encouraging that for the last couple of weeks to make sure they get out and even told them to do it early, if you wanted to you maybe avoid all the lines and stuff that goes on an election day,” he said. “But if you wait until the day make sure you are exercising your right. You want change in this world and you want things to go what you want, you got a chance to voice your opinion right here in voting that's as strong as you got so please go do that."