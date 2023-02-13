Blackwell spent just one season in Oxford, but it was an impressive one. Serving as the Rebels' running backs coach, Blackwell had an All-SEC selection in freshman Quinshon Judkins, who ran for 1,567 yards. His backup, Zach Evans, ran for another 936 and is projected as a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Before his year at Ole Miss, Blackwell spent three seasons at the University of Houston, serving as the co-offensive coordinator and coaching the quarterbacks in 2019 before handling the running backs in 2020 and 2021. During his stay at UH, he coached running back Alton McCaskill, who ran for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021.

Blackwell spent the 2018 season at West Virginia, also under Dana Holgorsen. That came after two seasons at Toledo, where he coached Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns. In 2016, Hunt rushed for 1,475 yards, leading the MAC in that category.

Blackwell, 43, spent a year on the staff at Florida in 2015 and two stints at South Florida, his alma mater.



Sources tell AggieYell.com that Jimbo Fisher and A&M honed in on Blackwell last week and closed the deal with him Monday morning. His role at A&M has not been announced, but he will likely replace Tommie Robinson as the running backs coach. That would mean Dameyune Craig would probably return to his previous role as receivers coach, with James Coley resuming the role of tight ends coach.