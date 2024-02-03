Tyrece Radford led all scorers with 26 points, including the go-ahead short jumper with 35 seconds left as A&M shut down Florida’s offense down the stretch to escape with a 67-66 victory Saturday afternoon before 11, 793 fans at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (13-8, 4-4 SEC) erased a 12-point second half deficit as their defense clamped down during the 10 minutes of the game. The Gators (15-7, 5-4 SEC) scored 11 points during that span, missed 6 of their last 7 shots and their final four, including two as time ran out. Florida failed to score at all during the final 3:04 of the game.

The Aggies came out of the gate hot for a change, with Radford — who was arrested earlier in the week — scoring A&M’s first 4 points. The Aggies pushed their lead to 15-8 with 15 minutes left in the half, but Florida’s hot start from the 3-point line (4 of their first 8) erased that lead and put the Gators up 18-17 with 11:26 to go before the half.

The lead bounced back and forth between the two teams, with Florida’s Denzel Aberdeen throwing down a thunderous dunk off an alleyoop while Aggie point guard Wade Taylor (15 points) hit a pair of baskets. But with 5:25 left in the half, Taylor went to the bench with 3 fouls and the Gators pounced.

A&M’s offense went completely stagnant, while Florida went on a 13-0 run to go up 40-27 with 1:27 to go.

“I didn’t think we were very good in the first half. We started off pretty well,” coach Buzz Williams said.

But the Aggies closed the half on a 7-0 run, with Radford hitting a 3 as time ran out.

“That was a really big 3 before halftime that gave them a little bit of hope,” Florida coach Todd Golden said.

The Aggies found themselves on the ropes again almost immediately after halftime, as Todd Richard (12 points) hit back-to-back threes to give Florida another 12-point lead. To make matters worse, Andersson Garcia (9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) and Taylor picking up their fourth fouls early in the second half.

The Aggies began to grind away, slowly whittling away at the Gators’ lead in spite of horrific free throw shooting. At one point, the Aggies hit just 1 of 6 free throws, with Manny Obaseki missing all 4 of his attempts after drawing shooting fouls on consecutive possessions.

After Florida dominated the glass in the first half, the top rebounding team in the SEC took over with 21.

“Trying to manage the game down 12, the glass helped us,” Williams said.

But, with 8:44 left, Taylor hit his only 3 of the game to give the Aggies a 57-55 lead, causing Reed Arena to explode.

The lead would see-saw once again, with Richard hitting another 3 to and Riley Kugel (12 points) adding a dunk to put Florida up 64-60. A layup by Radford and a pair of Taylor free throws evened the game at 64, before Zyon Pullin (18 points) gave Florida the lead with 3:04 to go. That would be the last time the Gators scored.

Radford tied the game when he made 1 of 2 free throws with 2:37 left, and both teams went cold for more than two minutes before Radford made his shot around Florida’s two big men.

“I just braced myself to be able to make a straight layup or adjust the ball in midair, so I just put put up the layup,” he said.

It looked like the Aggies were going to have a chance to salt the game away at the free throw line when Radford forced a jump ball under the Aggie basket with the possession arrow pointing A&M’s way.

“I thought the way he responded (after the arrest) was otherworldly,” Williams said.

But Taylor inexplicably started to move on the inbounds when he couldn’t, turning the ball back over immediately.

The Aggies huddled up after the turnover and had a single message for one another.

“It was short and sweet: get a stop,” Radford said. “(Taylor)’ll never do that again in his career.”

They not only got one stop, they got two. Solomon Washington (10 points, 4 rebounds) switched to defend Walter Clayton (8 points), who shot the ball from where Ole Miss hit their game-winning jump shot a week ago, but it was short. Florida got the rebound, but Pullin missed a 3 and Washington grabbed the rebounds as the clock ran out.

“I told them to put me on 0 (Pullin). We lost the last game on that kind of shot,” Washington said. “I think I’m the best defender on the team, and I wanted the guy I thought would take the shot. I told them I wanted him.”

While Williams said A&M’s ability to rebound in the second half made the difference in the game, Golden thought otherwise. Overlooking several questionable calls against A&M in the first half, Florida’s coach said the officiating was “a little shaky” and foul calls in the second half cost his team.

“In the second half, they got 20 free throws to our 2,” he said. “That changed the game.”