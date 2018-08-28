The big competition for the job opposite Oliver never really materialized. When he was healthy, Renfro had the top spot and he never relinquished it. It helped that when both Fuller and Jones started to be competitive, they both got hurt. Fuller has yet to return and Jones is trying to work his way back up the depth chart. Renfro looks significantly stronger then he did last season and has held his own in the team's two scrimmages.

Roney Elam, who served as a nickel back last year but got little playing time, has been steady enough to get back into the discussion as a backup. Chattman, who had a great summer last year only be to be ruled ineligible, has had another great summer only to get hurt. His exact status is unknown, but the injury is not believed to be severe.

Mike Elko likes the fact that he has a lot of tall, long corners. Now he just has to make sure he has one or two that can help Oliver shut down opposing wideouts.