The Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) featured a balanced attack, with guard Tyrese Radford scoring a game-high 16 points and guard Wade Taylor 14, including a pair of 3-pointers to help stem a second-half Missouri (13-3, 2-2 SEC) run. Forward Hayden Hefner added 12 off the bench, all in the first half.

“Buzz and his group certainly were prepared,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “They did a good job of contesting shots … We never got in a rhythm. Buzz did a good job of making sure we didn’t get into a rhythm.”

The Aggies dominated the first half, leading by as many as 19 and taking a 43-25 lead into the locker room. Missouri was able to keep the first 8 minutes close, as Kobe Brown’s 10 points offset a pair of 3-pointers by Dexter Dennis (13 points,12 rebounds) and a 3 from point guard Andre Gordon.

“We came out and threw some first punches,” Taylor said.

But after Missouri took a 14-13 lead with 12:24 to go in the half, the Aggies went on an 11-0 run over the next four minutes. Henry Coleman scored a pair of dunks, Radford hit a pair of free throws and Hefner hit the first of his three 3s in the half to give A&M a 24-14 lead.

"Hef hit a shot in 2023," A&M coach Buzz Williams quipped.

After a pair of free throws by D’Moi Hodge, the Aggies went on another 10-0 run, with Hefner hitting another 3 and setting up Julius Marble (11 points) for a close-in basket.

A&M’s defense was positively stifling, holding the Tigers to 30% from the field in the half and not giving up a basket for 10:26. Missouri hit just 1 of 10 3-pointers in the half. Hefner, by himself, hit 3 for the Aggies.

“It seemed like we were stuck in mud,” Gates said.

It was Missouri who stepped up the pressure defense to start the second half, forcing the Aggies into several turnovers and bad possessions.

"We were too tentative," Williams said. "Defensively, they throw the kitchen sink at you."

After a technical foul on Taylor led to two free throws and a Missouri three on the subsequent possession by D’Moi Hodge, the Tigers had cut the lead to two 7 with 11 minutes to go. Another by Hodge on the next possession cut the Aggie lead to 50-46 with 10:20 left. After only hitting 2 of their first 20 3-pointers, it looked like the Tigers were finding their groove.

“We started to get passive,” Taylor said. “They’re really good at creating turnovers.”

Instead, the Aggies went on a 12-0 run of their own, largely at the free throw line. Missouri’s press, which helped get them back into the game, began to backfire as the fouls mounted up.

Marble hit a pair of free throws, as did Dennis; Taylor hit 3 out of 4 while adding a 3 to help push the lead back up to 65-49 with 5:44 to go. Taylor’s last pair of free throws came after tricking Hodge into picking up his fifth foul, ending his night early with 10 points. Brown, after his early outburst, would end with just 12 points after being in foul trouble nearly all night.

“We just needed to breathe,” Taylor said.

After Noah Carter hit a 3-pointer for Mizzou, Marble hit two more free throws and Radford added a jumper to push the lead back to 17. Taylor would hit another 3, then fed Coleman for an ally-oop that brought down the house. Coleman (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Dennis both had double-doubles.

"Boots made play after play after play. Henry was as good as he's been all year in the first half," Williams said. "We're really starting to rely on (Marble). And Dex followed up the game of the year on Saturday, in my opinion, even though he had less points with an even better performance."

Even if A&M’s start to conference play has impressed observers, the Aggies themselves claimed they hadn’t accomplished much yet.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves. It was a good win … but we need to stick to our roots,” Radford said.