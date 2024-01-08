Aggies keep rolling, add All-MAC LB
Texas A&M's efforts to improve its pass rush continued Monday with the addition of Bowling Green outside linebacker Cashius Howell.
Howell had one primary job at Bowling Green: get to the quarterback. Nobody in the MAC did it better in 2023, as he led the conference in sacks with 9.5 while making just 27 tackles.
Used primarily as a rush end, Howell ended up as a third-team All-MAC selection after his redshirt sophomore season. The Aggies, who wanted him for essentially the same role, reached out to him quickly. Even though Florida made a strong effort for him, Howell decided to commit to the Aggies Monday after a weekend official visit.
Howell's commitment gives new coach Mike Elko 19 commitments through the transfer portal, with the vast majority coming in the last 72 hours.
What it means for the Aggies
Even though A&M was one of the best teams in the nation in getting to the quarterback last year, they lost a lot of their production with the departures of Edgerrin Cooper, McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen and Fadil Diggs. They're replaced it all and then some in the span of a few days.
Howell will likely be used occasionally as an outside linebacker, but his primary role will be to apply pressure in passing situations. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Howell will likely fill the role that Elko once envisioned for Donnell Harris: a standup edge rusher with a first step that makes him tough to stop.
Putting Howell outside of someone like Elijah Alston, Shemar Stewart or Nic Scourton is going to force opposing offenses to make some decisions on how to block, and none of them are going to be fun. Within just a few days, Elko has remade the defense into an even more aggressive one than we saw in 2023, and Howell is a clear example of that.