Howell had one primary job at Bowling Green: get to the quarterback. Nobody in the MAC did it better in 2023, as he led the conference in sacks with 9.5 while making just 27 tackles.

Used primarily as a rush end, Howell ended up as a third-team All-MAC selection after his redshirt sophomore season. The Aggies, who wanted him for essentially the same role, reached out to him quickly. Even though Florida made a strong effort for him, Howell decided to commit to the Aggies Monday after a weekend official visit.

Howell's commitment gives new coach Mike Elko 19 commitments through the transfer portal, with the vast majority coming in the last 72 hours.