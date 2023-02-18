Led by 21 points from point guard Wade Taylor and 17 from guard Dexter Dennis, the Aggies rolled to a 14-point halftime lead and had an answer for every Missouri run in a 69-60 victory.

A&M (20-7, 12-2 SEC) never had their lead seriously challenged in the second half, in spite of an uncharacteristically high 21 turnovers. The Aggies crushed the Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on the boards, out-rebounding Missouri 41-23. A&M picked up 16 offensive rebounds, leading to 12 second-chance points.

Even though the turnovers limited A&M's scoring chances, they didn't trail after falling behind 11-9 with 13:04 to go in the first half. The Aggies responded with a 7-0 run, with Dennis hitting one of his three 3-pointers and picking up a short-range jumper to pick up 5 of those points.

Taylor would have a 7-0 run of his own later in the half, with a 3 and four free throws to push A&M's lead into double-digits for the first time at 31-21. He would finish the half with a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc as time expired to give the Aggies their 14-point advantage.

Mizzou cut A&M's lead to 10 an 8-2 run with 16:03 to go in the game, but the Aggies responded with an 8-0 run of their own. Julius Marble scored 5 of his 7 points during the run, including a foul during a slam dunk off a remarkable pass by Taylor, who added 6 assists. A 3-pointer by Dennis was included in the run, which pushed A&M's lead back to 53-35.

A 13-3 Missouri run, including a pair of 3s from forward Kobe Brown (game-high 24 points), cut A&M's lead to 8 with 9:19 left, but Boots Radford (12 points) calmly drained a 3 to push the lead back to double-digits. Missouri would get within 8 again with 7 minutes to go, but Radford's driving layup into the chest of 6-foot-10 center Mohamed Diarra with 5:21 left broke the home team's spirit.

Four straight free throw makes by Taylor and Radford gave A&M a 14-point lead with 3:13 left, while Missouri finished the game with a 7-2 run in garbage time to make the final score more respectable.

The Aggies have won five conference games in a row for the second time this season, with No. 10 Tennessee coming to Reed Arena Tuesday evening. The Vols lost at Kentucky Saturday afternoon, giving A&M a three-game lead for second place in the SEC.

Missouri falls to 14-3 at home with the loss.