Aggies keep rolling with road win at Missouri
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI -- Mizzou Arena has been a tough place for opposing teams to win this season. Texas A&M didn't seem to have any trouble bucking the trend Saturday.
Led by 21 points from point guard Wade Taylor and 17 from guard Dexter Dennis, the Aggies rolled to a 14-point halftime lead and had an answer for every Missouri run in a 69-60 victory.
A&M (20-7, 12-2 SEC) never had their lead seriously challenged in the second half, in spite of an uncharacteristically high 21 turnovers. The Aggies crushed the Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on the boards, out-rebounding Missouri 41-23. A&M picked up 16 offensive rebounds, leading to 12 second-chance points.
Even though the turnovers limited A&M's scoring chances, they didn't trail after falling behind 11-9 with 13:04 to go in the first half. The Aggies responded with a 7-0 run, with Dennis hitting one of his three 3-pointers and picking up a short-range jumper to pick up 5 of those points.
Taylor would have a 7-0 run of his own later in the half, with a 3 and four free throws to push A&M's lead into double-digits for the first time at 31-21. He would finish the half with a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc as time expired to give the Aggies their 14-point advantage.
Mizzou cut A&M's lead to 10 an 8-2 run with 16:03 to go in the game, but the Aggies responded with an 8-0 run of their own. Julius Marble scored 5 of his 7 points during the run, including a foul during a slam dunk off a remarkable pass by Taylor, who added 6 assists. A 3-pointer by Dennis was included in the run, which pushed A&M's lead back to 53-35.
A 13-3 Missouri run, including a pair of 3s from forward Kobe Brown (game-high 24 points), cut A&M's lead to 8 with 9:19 left, but Boots Radford (12 points) calmly drained a 3 to push the lead back to double-digits. Missouri would get within 8 again with 7 minutes to go, but Radford's driving layup into the chest of 6-foot-10 center Mohamed Diarra with 5:21 left broke the home team's spirit.
Four straight free throw makes by Taylor and Radford gave A&M a 14-point lead with 3:13 left, while Missouri finished the game with a 7-2 run in garbage time to make the final score more respectable.
The Aggies have won five conference games in a row for the second time this season, with No. 10 Tennessee coming to Reed Arena Tuesday evening. The Vols lost at Kentucky Saturday afternoon, giving A&M a three-game lead for second place in the SEC.
Missouri falls to 14-3 at home with the loss.
Game notes
A&M once again took advantage at the foul line, making 17 of 19 attempts. Taylor made all 10 of his attempts. Missouri, on the other hand, was 11 of 16 from the line, including misses on the front end of 1-and-1s in the second half which could have gotten the Tigers back with in striking distance.
The Aggies hit 44% of their shots, including 38% (8-21) from 3. Missouri hit 39% of their shots, and 35% (9-26) on 3s.
A&M's bench struggled, with Anderson Garcia's 3-point play in the second half accounting for all of its points. Hayden Hefner turned the ball over twice in 2 minutes in the first half and didn't play after halftime.
Dennis had a double-double, with 10 rebounds to go with his 17 points.
A&M outscored Missouri in the paint 26-20 and had more fast break points, 10-8
Missouri had 14 steals to A&M's 3.
The Aggies have now completed season sweeps of Missouri, LSU, Florida and Auburn.