"There's a group of guys who are hurting in that locker room," a clearly downcast coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies (4-3, 1-2 SEC) dropped a 20-13 decision to Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) Saturday. "They played their hearts out."

While effort was not an issue, performance by the offense and special teams were. The Aggie offense scored one touchdown while quarterback Max Johnson was battered all day, while A&M's special teams gave up a punt return for a touchdown and multiple terrible punts by Nik Constantinou to set the Volunteers in quality field position.

It looked like A&M had brushed off a post-Alabama hangover by charging right down the field and scoring on their opening possession. Quarterback Max Johnson found Noah Thomas (3 catches, 75 yards) for a 29-yard gain after running back Le'Veon Moss ripped off a 19-yard run, which led to Johnson being able to dive for a touchdown from 2 yards out. And that would be the highlight of the offense's day.

Tennessee, sparked by 23- and 15-yard runs by Jaylen Wright, moved swiftly down into the red zone before A&M held the Vols on a 4th and 2 from the A&M 18. The Aggies did little with the ball and were forced to punt, and Constantinou hit his first bad effort of the day, a 37-yarder which gave Tennessee the ball at midfield.

It looked like the Aggies might have dodged a bullet after a wide open Ramel Keyton muffed a sure touchdown pass from Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton on third down, but A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner was called for roughing the passer to keep the drive alive. Milton would cap it off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Warren, which would be the last time Tennessee's offense found the end zone.

Standing in against a fierce Tennessee rush, Johnson (16-34, 223 yards, 2 interceptions) found Evan Stewart for 13 yards, Thomas for another 19 and Ainias Smith for 20 on A&M's next drive. But a sack on 3rd and 8 at the Tennessee 16 forced the Aggies to settle for a field goal and a 10-7 lead with 10:48 to go in the first half.

A&M gave up two questionable pass interference penalties and an offsides penalty on Tennessee's next drive, but a holding call and two stops of Tennessee's running backs forced the Vols to attempt a 51-yard field goal that was missed.

The Aggies moved the ball again on their next drive, getting to Tennessee's 37 where they faced a 4th and 1. Johnson took the snap from under center, and was tripped by one of his linemen, leading to a 2-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

"That was supposed to be a naked (bootleg) and I did (get tripped up)," he said.

The Aggies were helped by a pair of holding calls against Tennessee that halted their final drive of the first half, and the Vols punted the ball away and put the Aggies at their 11 with 45 seconds to go in the second quarter. The Aggies took a knee and went in with a 3-point halftime lead.

Trouble started for A&M almost immediately after halftime, when tight end Max Wright was called for an illegal block below the waist, pushing A&M into a 2nd and 18 on their 17. Two plays later, Constantinou hit a 29-yard punt which, along with an illegal formation penalty, gave Tennessee the ball at the Aggie 44.

The defense held up yet again, with defensive end Fadil Diggs getting one of A&M's 3 sacks on 4th and 7 from the Aggie 36. Another Aggie 3 and out led to a 24-yard punt by Constantinou, giving Tennessee the ball at their own 33 instead of inside their 20.

The Vols picked up a first down and moved to midfield before being forced to punt again, and punter Jackson Ross did what Constatinou couldn't -- pinned A&M deep. The Aggies started inside their own 1 and, after making no headway, were forced to punt out of their own end zone.

Constantinou hit another bad punt, which returner Dee Williams took at the Aggie 39 and returned it for a touchdown, giving Tennessee a 14-10 lead.

"We missed a couple of tackles and they returned the kick for a touchdown, which was critical in the game," Fisher said.

The Aggies responded immediately, with Johnson finding Wright for a 20-yard catch and run and then hitting Noah Thomas for 27 yards, along with a roughing the passer call that moved A&M inside the Tennessee 20. But a bad snap from center Bryce Foster led to a 4-yard loss on first down, which essentially killed the drive. Randy Bond converted a field goal from 24 yards, cutting the lead to 14-13 with 3:15 to go in the third quarter.

After an interception of Milton in the end zone by Josh DeBerry ended Tennessee's next drive, the Aggies had a chance to take the lead when the moved down to the Vols 31, but couldn't convert on 3rd and 2. Bond missed a 50 yard attempt wide left, ending a nearly 6-minute drive with nothing.

"We've got to finish drives, and that's the honest truth," Johnson said.

Tennessee marched down the field on their next possession and added a 31-yard field goal, giving them a 17-13 lead with 3:48 to go in the game. But Johnson, who was battered and harassed all night, had a miscommunication with his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, which led to an interception by cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally that was returned to the Aggie 6.

"They were in my face (a lot), but I've got to make the throws," Johnson said.

The Aggie defense held up yet again, holding the Vols to a short field goal and keeping Tennessee's lead to a touchdown. But A&M's last gasp effort ended with another interception at the Tennessee 45.

"It's frustrating to lose. Period," Diggs said. "It's hard. It's hard to take a loss like that."