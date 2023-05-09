Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has known Jordan Pride since he was a Little Leaguer. Pride played on the same team as Fisher's son, and the two have been close ever since.

Flash forward a decade later, and Pride is coming to College Station to play football for Fisher and the Aggies.

Pride, now a 4-star safety, had originally committed to nearby Florida State in July 2021. He decided to de-commit from FSU last month, and many observers thought he was a lock to go to Florida.

That changed last weekend, when Pride made a visit to College Station and re-connected with Fisher. The Aggies had continued to recruit Pride in spite of his FSU pledge and picked up the pace when he de-committed, and the visit to A&M turned out to be more than enough for him to make a decision.

Pride's commitment is a big one for several reasons, not the least of which is the need to add depth at safety. Five-year starter Demani Richardson will be gone after this season, leaving the Aggies with just Jardin Gilbert, Jacoby Mathews, Jarred Kerr and Dalton Brooks currently on the roster (with Bryce Anderson likely the starting nickel). He could be in the two-deep right off the bat.

Pride also provides a boost to the 2024 recruiting class, as the Aggies will now have an additional recruiter working for them in a target-rich environment in Florida. That's something that always helps.

Pride is A&M's sixth commit for the 2024 recruiting cycle and the second in the past nine days. He's the fourth from out of state and the third defender, along with DE Jealyn Evans and linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He's also the fourth 4-star to join the class.