Aggies land 5-star wideout
Texas A&M may have lost a heartbreaker to LSU Saturday night, but it had no effect on their recruiting roll.
Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart, the number two wide receiver in the nation, ended his roller coaster recruitment Monday night with a surprise commitment to the Aggies. He is the 19th commit in the class and the third wide receiver, as A&M looks to overhaul the position.
As you'd expect from an elite receiver, Stewart had virtually every major program in the nation after him. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon were just a few of the teams in pursuit, but it was Texas who held his commitment for a few weeks from February to March. After that commitment ended, Stewart's recruitment was fascinating. It appeared that Florida had the inside edge over the summer, but that lead collapsed as the Gators' season did. Alabama was in the mix, and they received an official visit two weekends ago. Texas remained in contention, with Stewart visiting Austin several times.
But a surprise visit to A&M in October seemed to change things. He returned again for a second visit for the Aggies' next home game and momentum shifted to A&M's favor after it appeared they were out of the mix completely.
Stewart is the 8th-ranked player in the nation and the second top-10 player to commit to the Aggies, along with DT Walter Nolen. He joins Noah Thomas of Clear Springs and Chris Marshall of Fort Bend Marshall as the third wideout in the 2022 class. He's the 14th Texan to commit to A&M for the upcoming class.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Aggie fans have to love this commitment, because they've seen someone similar to Stewart: Christian Kirk. Both are naturally smooth receivers with great field vision, outstanding acceleration and outstanding hands.
Stewart gets used at Frisco Liberty in a way similar to how Kirk was used at A&M: largely a slot receiver, but a lot of things are done to get the ball in his hands. Short passes, jet sweeps, and the deep ball. He does it all.
Stewart has outstanding speed and acceleration. He gets up to full speed fast, and you don't want to give him any space. He can find a gap anywhere on the field and cut it upfield. If you want him to go deep, he can do that too. He'll just run past you.
Stewart's skills are very natural. He's very smooth. He finds the ball in the air almost instinctively and he grabs the ball with authority.
The Aggies have pulled an absolute coup in landing Stewart. He's got all the skills to be a dynamic player in the SEC, and he could play very quickly if he picks up the offense and is willing to block. And the Aggies could use someone with his abilities.