Aggies land 5-star wideout

Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart, the number two wide receiver in the nation, ended his roller coaster recruitment Monday night with a surprise commitment to the Aggies. He is the 19th commit in the class and the third wide receiver, as A&M looks to overhaul the position.

As you'd expect from an elite receiver, Stewart had virtually every major program in the nation after him. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon were just a few of the teams in pursuit, but it was Texas who held his commitment for a few weeks from February to March. After that commitment ended, Stewart's recruitment was fascinating. It appeared that Florida had the inside edge over the summer, but that lead collapsed as the Gators' season did. Alabama was in the mix, and they received an official visit two weekends ago. Texas remained in contention, with Stewart visiting Austin several times.

But a surprise visit to A&M in October seemed to change things. He returned again for a second visit for the Aggies' next home game and momentum shifted to A&M's favor after it appeared they were out of the mix completely.

Stewart is the 8th-ranked player in the nation and the second top-10 player to commit to the Aggies, along with DT Walter Nolen. He joins Noah Thomas of Clear Springs and Chris Marshall of Fort Bend Marshall as the third wideout in the 2022 class. He's the 14th Texan to commit to A&M for the upcoming class.