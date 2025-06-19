Aggies Land Nation's Top ATH

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound junior has been recognized as an elite prospect for the better part of two years, and the Aggies have been after him for just as long. He was officially offered in late January 2024, and jumped to the top of his list after his visit to College Station for the season opener against Notre Dame last Aug. 31.

Even though he freely admitted that A&M was at the top of his list in conversations with recruiting analysts, West Coast teams came after the Spring Valley (Calif.) native with a vengeance. USC and Oregon, in particular, had Arrington on campus multiple times in an effort to sway him. Alabama also got involved and made a serious run late in the game, but in the end, it came down to the Aggies and the Ducks.

Arrington was a two-way standout at Mount Miguel in 2024, catching 57 passes for 527 yards (17 YPC) and five touchdowns while making 26 tackles, breaking up three passes and picking one off in his work at cornerback.

Arrington, who will likely be a cornerback at the collegiate level, is also a track standout. He was the 2024 Gatorade California Boys Track & Field Player of the Year after he won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the California Interscholastic Federation Championships. Arrington ran the 100 meters in 10.33 seconds, which is two-tenths of a second faster than Devon Achane's high school personal best.

Track coach Pat Henry, who just won another national championship in Men's Track & Field last week, was also involved in Arrington's recruitment, as he will likely be a sprinter at A&M as well.

Arrington is the first 5-star to join A&M's class, and the 18th player overall. He joins 4-stars Camren Hamiel and Victor Singleton in what is now very likely the best cornerback class in the nation for 2026.